13 Hidden Meanings You Missed in Taylor Swift’s ‘ME!’ Music Video

It’s here: April 26. Last night saw the release of Taylor Swift’s newest single, “ME!”, and fans are knee-deep in theories on what the song’s music video and lyrics could mean. So what are Taylor Swift’s “ME!” video Easter eggs, hidden meanings and clues? Well, like any Swiftie knows, there are a lot of them. But before we talk about the “ME!” music video and what the song’s lyrics could mean for Swift’s next era, let’s talk basics. “ME!”, featuring Panic at the Disco’s Brendon Urie, is the lead single off the 29-year-old singer’s upcoming seventh album. And though we don’t know what the album title will be, we can assume, based on Swift’s heart and butterfly-filled Instagram and her candy-coated music video, that it will be a lot lighter than her previous album, Reputation.

It’s been less than two years since Swift’s last lead single, “Look What You Made Me Do”, in 2017, but fans are already hungry for the singer’s next era. #TS7 was kicked off last night with “ME!”, and we can’t wait to find out what’s next. In case you’re not a Taylor Swift historian, check out the Easter eggs you might’ve missed from the “ME!” music video ahead.

The Old Taylor Can Come to the Phone

Old Taylor can come to the phone. Near the start of the video, Swift passes by a cloud with a phone on it. Many believe is a reference to Reputation’s lead single, “Look What You Made Me Do” and its line: “I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why?Oh, ’cause she’s dead!” The room Swift is in also has a resemblance to the palace that the music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” is set in. If that’s not enough, the phone in “ME!” also looks a lot like the pink phone Swift answers in the music video for her 2006 song “Our Song”, which only furthers the theory that the old Taylor is back and better than ever.

The Snakes Turn into Butterflies

It’s no coincidence that the first scene of “ME!” has a snake. The snake was a symbol of Swift’s Reputation era after Kim Kardashian’s fans used snake emojis to bully her after the infamous 2016 Snapchat video. At the end of this scene, the turns into butterflies, which is believed to be the symbol of Swift’s next era, as hinted by her Nashville mural and her custom Instagram filters. The scene symbolizes Swift’s transition from Reputation to her next album, from snakes to butterflies.

The Snakes Are Just Clouds

There’s a scene were Swift is followed by clouds that look snakes. Many believe this scene is a reference to a lyric from her 2015 song “Out of the Woods: “But the monsters turned out to be just trees.” Though not exact, the monsters (snakes) turned out to be clouds. Later in the scene, Swift is swallowed by a snake cloud only to come out completely fine. This could be a reference how she was beaten down with snake emojis after her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West only to come out unscathed. In the end, the snakes were nothing that could hurt her.

Is “Lover” the Next Single?

Swift is known to hide song titles for her album in her music videos. (She included several song titles off Reputation in the music video for “…Ready For It.” So when fans saw this neon sign with the word “Lover”, they were convinced it was a hint at song title off TS7. Of course, it could also be a reference to a lyric in “ME!” in which Swift uses the word “lover.”: “Baby doll, when it comes to a lover, I promise that you’ll never find another.”

Tributes to Past Outfits

Many believe that Swift included tributes to her past outfits in the video as another way to reference how the “old Taylor” is back. Among the tributes is a band leader outfit, which many believe to be a reference to an outfit from her 2009 “You Belong With Me” music video and tour outfit. Another tribute was the blue dress she wore at the end of “ME!”, which some believe to be a reference to the blue dress she wore in the “Out of the Woods” music video. (This is important because Swift wore the same “Out of the Woods” blue dress in the music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” as a symbol for how the “old Taylor” is dead, so if this theory is true, then it’s another reversal with the same outfit.) The “ME!” music video also saw Swift with cowboy boots, which could be a reference to her country roots.

The Dixie Chicks Cameo

The music video also saw a cameo from the Dixie Chicks, one of Swift’s musical inspirations in her country days. A photo of the band was shown next to pictures of actual chicks with sunglasses. The scene was a reference to the “ME!” lyric: “There’s a lot of cool chicks out there.” After the music video came out, the Dixie Chicks tweeted Swift with some emoji eyes, which only fueled more theories that the band has a feature on Swift’s next album.

Is 8/30 the Album’s Release Date?

In the very back of a scene in Swift and Urie’s apartment is a clock. On the clock is the time 8:30, which fans believe to be a clue to when her next album will be released: August 30.

“Kaleidoscopes of Loud Heartbeats Under Coats”

In Swift’s 2015 song “Welcome to New York”, she sings this lyric: “Kaleidoscope of loud heartbeats under coats.” There was a spot-on reference to the lyric in “ME!” in which Urie moves his blazer (or coat) to reveal a heart underneath. Then the camera zooms into the heart, and it reveals a tunnel (or kaleidoscope) of hearts.

The Christmas Tree

In the scene of Swift and Urie’s apartment is Christmas tree in the back, which is a reference to how Swift grew up in a Christmas tree farm in Reading, Pennsylvania. The Easter egg is believed to be another reference to how the “old Taylor” is back.

Alice in Wonderland and Mary Poppins References

There were many movie references in “ME!” (Singin’ in the Rain, Hairspray, etc.), but let’s pay attention to the references to Alice in Wonderland and Mary Poppins. Mary Poppins was referenced when Urie flew through the city with an umbrella, while Alice in Wonderland was referenced when Swift walked down a colored brick road. (Though the road isn’t yellow, it’s still made of bricks. Swift is also wearing a yellow suit, so maybe that’s where the yellow comes in.) At Swift’s New Year’s 2019 party, she and her friends dressed as childhood heroes, and two of her most well-known celebrity friends, Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively, dressed as characters from Alice in Wonderland and Mary Poppins. Hadid dressed as Mary Poppins while Lively dressed as Alice. Was this a clue all along? When it comes to Swift, one can never be too sure.

The Music Video Is in a Chrysalis

In the back of the music video is a crystal-like wall, which many fans believe to be a chrysalis, the cocoon-like outer case that a caterpillar is in before it metamorphosizes into a butterfly. Because of the butterfly theme of Swift’s next album (see the Nashville mural explanation above), this theory checks out. If the music video is set in a chrysalis, perhaps it means that Swift is ready to break out of it and move onto her next step as a butterfly. At the end of the video, a rainbow cracks the chrysalis-like wall, which only furthers this theory.

The Merge Between the U.S. and the U.K.

The background of one scene shows two interesting building: The Big Ben, which is in London, England, and the White House, which is in Washington D.C. in the United States. Many believe this is a reference to Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, who is from the United Kingdom. Including a reference to both the U.S. and the U.K. could symbolize Swift and Alwyn’s relationship and how the two have merged their cultures to become one.

Seven Suitcases

In one scene, Swift dances as seven women with seven suitcases dances around her. The reference is simple: It’s a nod to how Swift’s next album will be her seventh.