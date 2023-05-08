Taylor Swift & Matty Healy’s Dating Timeline: They Met Through a Famous Friend

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re catching up to the headlines, here’s a comprehensive Taylor Swift and Matty Healy dating timeline. The 1975 frontman and the evermore artist were rumored to be linked after numerous reports from different outlets.

The news comes after Taylor Swift broke up with long-term partner Joe Alwyn. After more than six years together, Entertainment Tonight reported in April 2023 that Taylor and Joe had broken up. “It was not dramatic,” a source told the site at the time. “The relationship had just run its course.” The insider explained that the breakup is why Joe had not attended any of Taylor’s Eras Tour shows at the time. “It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” the source said.

But you know who’s recently been spotted at Taylor’s concerts? Matty Healy.

Here’s a full breakdown of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s dating timeline.

Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Dating Timeline

May 8, 2023: Entertainment Tonight reports that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy met through Jack Antonoff

Entertainment Tonight confirmed on May 8, 2023, that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were introduced by Jack Antonoff, a mutual friend of both of them who has collaborated with Taylor on songs like “Anti-Hero” and “Lover.” “Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them,” a source told the site. “Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past.”

May 6, 2023: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are seen in a car together

Image: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights ManagementTMZ and Daily Mail reported that Matty Healy was seen leaving Taylor Swift’s concert in Nashville with the “Love Story” singer in her SUV. They were on the way to Taylor’s condo in Nashville according to the reports.

During the Nashville run of Taylor’s Eras tour, Matty also performed with opening act Phoebe Bridgers alongside boygenius co-members Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. He was wearing Phoebe’s signature skeleton outfit and mainly played along with his guitar.

May 5, 2023: Matty Healy attends Taylor Swift’s concert

On May 5, 2023, Matty was seen attending Taylor’s concert at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville. He was spotted by concertgoers and was dancing along to “Shake It Off” with the boygenius members. “never in my wildest dreams did i expect to see matty healy dance during shake it off,” one fan tweeted.

As the queen of Easter eggs, fans also noticed that Taylor was mouthing words to the camera during a performance of “Cardigan” that Matty was mouthing during a 1975 concert in the Philippines on May 3, 2023.

May 3, 2023: The Sun reports Matty Healy & Taylor Swift are dating

On May 3, 2023, sources told The Sun that Taylor Swift is reportedly dating The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy. A source told the UK gossip site, that the two “are madly in love.” “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out,” the source said. “Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again,” the source said while Taylor is in the thick of her Eras Tour while Matty was wrapping up The 1975’s At Their Very Best tour in Manilla, Philippines. “But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers. They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”

April 2023: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn break up

According to Entertainment Tonight, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship “had run its course.” A source told the site that the breakup “was not dramatic.” and “it’s why [Joe] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

The two were together since 2016. A source told gossip Instagram Deux Moi on the Tuesday before the news broke, “They broke up a few weeks ago, that’s why he hasn’t been at shows and you won’t see him at any. They weren’t married either so you won’t see him at any. They weren’t married either so you won’t see a divorce. It wasn’t dramatic it just ran its course and she’s clearly in a good place with it.” Eagle-eyed Swifties who love their Easter eggs also noticed that Taylor swapped out a song on her setlist “Invisible String” with “The 1” which points to further proof of the breakup. “You think you can just scroll the setlist? You think you can just come prepared?” Taylor said after her first performance of the song in Texas. “Let it be said about the Eras Tour … there’s high jinks.” The two have yet to comment on the breakup.

December 2014: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are first linked

Taylor wasn’t first linked with Matty in 2023. Almost a decade before their relationship made the headlines, Us Weekly reported Matty had to make the first move on Swift after the pair swapped phone numbers at his concert in 2014. “I met Taylor Swift, that was really nice,” he told the Australian radio show Shazam Top 20. “I mean, bloody hell, what am I going to do? Go out with Taylor Swift? She’s a sensation, I wouldn’t say no,” he added.

A source told the outlet. “It’s very new and they’re having fun. They’re seeing where things go.” Another source told Radar Online at the time, “Taylor is absolutely gaga for Matt. But what she doesn’t know is that he recently spent an entire week hooking up with Lindsay Lohan’s little sister, Ali!” The source continued, “Ali always thought he was super hot and was really into his music. So she started going to all his shows, and they started hooking up on and off.” Ali and Matty’s relationship was never confirmed.

