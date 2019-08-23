Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Might Be Married—We Have So Many Questions

This latest music-related theory, if true, is major. This Taylor Swift married Joe Alwyn theory based on Lover has fans are losing it. The singer just dropped the music video for the album title song and fans have been on the hunt for easter eggs and clues ever since. This theory, though, is one of the wildest.

Fans are basing their theories around the wedding imagery seen and heard throughout the album and hints to her love story within the album in a number of songs. Of course, this is just a theory, and neither Swift nor Alwyn have confirmed what fans are speculating. A source even shared with E! on August 9 that Swift isn’t even engaged. When the couple makes the decision to get married, if they do, they will handle it in their own time. Fans, however, are determined and adamant about their theory.

Swift’s song “Lover” seems to elude directly to marriage as fans pointed out the songstress practically sings wedding vows to her love – Alwyn

Ladies and Gentlemen / Will you please stand / With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be mine / Lover / My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue / All’s well that ends well to end up with you.

The ‘borrowed’ and ‘blue’ key words fans have noticed are also references to two wedding traditions for brides traditionally to wear something borrowed and something blue.

From there, well, we’ll let the fans speak for themselves. Check out what they’ve been saying on social media:

It’s pretty clear fans are smitten with the idea that Swift and Alwyn have tied the knot. But we shouldn’t believe anything until the couple confirms for themselves. A wedding, though, could be in the cards for the couple, who have kept their relationship rather private from fans and the public. In March, a source shared with Us Weekly, “Joe wants to marry her and she wants to marry him. He’s just waiting to find the perfect time to propose. He wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special.”