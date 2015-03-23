Oh, Snap! Taylor Swift Just Schooled the Princeton Review

If there’s one thing we learned today it’s not to cross Taylor Swift—and how to use pronouns correctly.

Swift just called out the Princeton Review on Tumblr for misquoting her lyrics in their materials for an SAT practice test highlighting examples of bad grammar in pop music.

The practice test quotes Tay among other artists, and highlights lyrics from her song “Fifteen.” It says, “Somebody tells you they love you, you got to believe ’em,” and points out Swift’s bad grammar. Except, they’re not the correct lyrics at all. The actual lyrics are: “Somebody tells you they love you, you’re gonna believe them.”

One of Swift’s fan’s brought her attention to the stuff-up on Tumblr, and Tay made it known she’s not impressed with the test paper. Not one bit: “Not the right lyrics at all pssshhhh. You had one job, test people. One job.” Through her Tumblr hashtags, the star also confirmed the real lyrics and let loose with some caps-infused fury: “ACCUSE ME OF ANYTHING BUT DO NOT ATTACK MY GRAMMAR,” she wrote. Oh, snap. Lesson learned: You don’t mess with Swift.

