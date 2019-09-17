Taylor Swift Just Announced Her ‘Lover’ Tour Dates In The Most Glorious Way

Swifties hold on to your seats! Taylor Swift’s Lover tour fest dates have just been announced, so get ready to experience Taylor in a way that you’ve never seen her before. Instead of a traditional stadium tour that most major pop artists tend to gravitate toward–Taylor is ready to give her fans a much more intimate experience for Lover--one that’s full of open fields and sunsets.

When Taylor goes on tour in 2020 to perform Lover in front of an audience, it will be in the form of a festival. “The Lover album is open fields, sunsets, and SUMMER,” she tweeted. “I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East + West!”

Now before you get too excited, you should note that “The Man” singer only has four dates scheduled for the U.S. She will play two on the East Coast in Massachusetts and two on the West Coast in Los Angeles. Because there are such limited U.S. dates we’re going to assume that they will be sold out within seconds of them going on sale. Therefore, if you want tickets you would provapably rub your crystals or send your positive vibes out into the world right now.

Still, there is some good news, Taylor will become the woman to open an NFL stadium when she shows up in Los Angeles on July 25, 2020.

Lover Fest ticket presales will start October 14 on TaylorSwift.com. Check out the full line-up below.

June 20 – Werchter Boutique (Werchter, Belgium)

June 24 – The Waldbühne (Berlin, Germany)

June 26 – Oslo Sommertid (Oslo, Norway)

July 1 – Roskilde Festival (Roskilde, Denmark)

July 3 – Open’er Festival (Gdynia, Poland)

July 5 – Festival de Nîmes (Nîmes, France)

July 9 – NOS Alive (Oeiras, Portugal)

July 18 – Allianz Parque (Sao Paulo, Brazil)

July 25 – Lover Fest West (Los Angeles, U.S.)

July 26 – Lover Fest West (Los Angeles, U.S.)

July 31 – Lover Fest East (Foxborough, U.S.)

August 1 – Lover Fest East (Foxborough, U.S)