Taylor Swift Just Dropped Her Music Video For ‘Lover’ & It’s So Pretty

Hi, it’s here, the romantic ballad of our time. Taylor Swift’s “Lover” music video tweet reactions are perfect. The video is absolutely gorgeous. Though the Lover album isn’t expected to drop until Friday, Aug. 23–she’s giving fans a sneak peek of what we can expect from the album. It’s nostalgic and Christmasy. The video opens with a little girl opening a snow globe as a Christmas present. From there the video deep dives into an epic romance novel of a narrative. Taylor says, “Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?”

In the gorgeous video–dancer-musician Christian Owen stands in as Taylor’s love interest. Owen was a dancer on Taylor’s Reputation tour. She said, “Every single night I could see how expressive he was. Every record label is going to be fighting for him. He’s your new best friend. Your new favorite artist.”

As the song moves forward– Taylor serenading us with her piano, a snare drum, and her vocals–we see Taylor and Owen as a couple lounging on the couch, eating dinner, and later– having a party with friends and loved ones.

Obviously, since Taylor performed on Good Morning America this morning and Lover drops tomorrow–these visuals were super unexpected for Swifties.

And they are literally over-the-moon about it. We’re also super glad that Taylor is still rolling out her music as she’d planned–especially since some troll leaked her album on Twitter earlier today. Swifties are obviously in shambles.

One user exclaimed, “GUYS THIS IS THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2010 WE SEE A MUSIC VIDEO WHERE TAYLOR IS MOTHER.” Another added, “u r my #lover.”

During her YouTube live stream- Taylor described the video as being “aesthetically pleasing from a color standpoint.” She said that snow globe’s origin was from “You Are in Love” off her 1989 album. The song lyric was: “And so it goes, you two are dancing in a snowglobe, round and round.”

Love it!