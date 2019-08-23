Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Diary Entries Give Us An Inside Look Into The Singer’s Hopes & Dreams

Swifties, we have your new obsession. Taylor Swift Lover album diary entries reveal a lot about the singer’s process and fans took to Twitter to rejoice. The album is Swift’s seventh studio effort and with it comes a slew of goodies for devotees around the world. Including, but definitely not limited to, photo-scanned copies of her diaries from the making of the album.

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer shared in an Instagram live video that fans could enjoy the deluxe version of the album, which, along with the diary entries, includes a number of bonus features from Swift’s time making the album. But it’s the diary entries fans are most excited about, and Swifties are tearing through them. The diaries also include that Swift’s song “All Too Well” was originally a whopping 10-minutes long but had to be cut down for the album Red.

It’s not just the diary entries devotees have been obsessing over. Fans have been combing through lyrics and the music video for “Lover” hunting down easter eggs and searching for references to Swift’s past albums, songs, and music videos. A number of songs have revealed more about her relationship with Joe Alwyn, who fans believe is already married to Swift. But as of now, the talk of Twitter is the diary entries.

Take a look at what fans are saying on the social media platform:

From her relationship to Joe Alwyn to the making of her music, fans are fawning over this inside look. Swift commented on the release of those diary entries in an Instagram video from this past July, where she said, “I’ve been writing in diaries since I was 13 years old, and I’ve written about pretty much everything that’s happened to me,” she said in the live video, which now exists on her Instagram page in its own post. “I’ve written my original lyrics in those diaries, just feelings, you know. Lessons, things you go through, and that’s been one of my ways of coping with things. I need to either write songs, or write something in order to process life. Good times and bad.” What a treat for Swift fans!