Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Diary Entries Give Us An Inside Look Into The Singer’s Hopes & Dreams

Swifties, we have your new obsession. Taylor Swift Lover album diary entries reveal a lot about the singer’s process and fans took to Twitter to rejoice. The album is Swift’s seventh studio effort and with it comes a slew of goodies for devotees around the world. Including, but definitely not limited to, photo-scanned copies of her diaries from the making of the album.
The “You Need to Calm Down” singer shared in an Instagram live video that fans could enjoy the deluxe version of the album, which, along with the diary entries, includes a number of bonus features from Swift’s time making the album. But it’s the diary entries fans are most excited about, and Swifties are tearing through them. The diaries also include that Swift’s song “All Too Well” was originally a whopping 10-minutes long but had to be cut down for the album Red.
It’s not just the diary entries devotees have been obsessing over. Fans have been combing through lyrics and the music video for “Lover” hunting down easter eggs and searching for references to Swift’s past albums, songs, and music videos. A number of songs have revealed more about her relationship with Joe Alwyn, who fans believe is already married to Swift. But as of now, the talk of Twitter is the diary entries.
Take a look at what fans are saying on the social media platform:
From her relationship to Joe Alwyn to the making of her music, fans are fawning over this inside look. Swift commented on the release of those diary entries in an Instagram video from this past July, where she said, “I’ve been writing in diaries since I was 13 years old, and I’ve written about pretty much everything that’s happened to me,” she said in the live video, which now exists on her Instagram page in its own post. “I’ve written my original lyrics in those diaries, just feelings, you know. Lessons, things you go through, and that’s been one of my ways of coping with things. I need to either write songs, or write something in order to process life. Good times and bad.” What a treat for Swift fans!
April 2006
Attending the 2006 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2006
Attending the 41st annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2006
Attending the 40th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2007
Attending the 2007 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2007
Attending the 42nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2008
Attending the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2008
Arriving at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2009
Attending the 44th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2009
Arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of "Hannah Montana the Movie" in Hollywood.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2009
Arriving at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2009
Arriving at the 43rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2010
Attending the 52nd annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2010
Attending the 41st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2010
Attending the 2010 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2010
Attending the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2011
Arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted in West Hollywood.
Photo:
Getty Images
August 2011
Arriving at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2011
Arriving at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2015
Attending the 57th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2012
Arriving at the 54th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2012
Arriving at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2012
Attending the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2013
Arriving at the 34th annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2013
Arriving at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo:
Getty Images
August 2013
Attending the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2013
Attending the 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2014
Arriving at the 56th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2014
Attending the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2014
Attending the 2014 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2015
Arriving at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo:
Getty Images
August 2015
Attending the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2016
Attending the 58th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2016
Attending the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2016
Attending the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2016
Attending the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2016
Seen on the streets of Manhattan.
Photo:
Getty Images
December 2017
Performing at 99.7 NOW! Presents POPTOPIA in San Jose, California.
Photo:
Getty Images