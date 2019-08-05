Taylor Swift May Have Worked With Selena Gomez & Katy Perry On A New Song For ‘Lover’—OMFG

Let’s give ’em something to talk about…how about a collaboration that would the collaboration of all collaborations? Allow us to explain. Did Taylor Swift collab with Katy Perry and Selena Gomez on Lover? . And it’s honestly pretty convincing. *Deep breaths, people. Deep breaths.* One of Swift’s most exciting qualities as an artist is her inside connection with her fans. Swifties have become the ultimate sleuths, always figuring out the Easter eggs Swift plants in interviews, song lyrics, Instagram posts, etc. The singer has admitted that once she realized how committed her fans were, she took things a step further. Even her latest two hits—”You Need To Calm Down” and “Archer”—can be tied to nuggets and hints she left in interviews, music videos, and lyrics from the past few years. So, the latest fan theory is that former foes Swift and Perry have collaborated. To makes things even better, they’re also convinced Swift’s longtime BFF Gomez joined in on the music-making fun as well.

The theory stems from the Secret Sessions T-Swift hosts. Before her previous album, Reputation, came out, Swift invited some of her most avid fans to a private listening party. A treat for the most avid Swifties. But they’re called “secret” for a reason. Alas, something always leaks, right? Apparently, there was a Lover Secret Session which took place on Friday, August 2. And according to someone who scored a super-selective invite to the party, there will be song featuring the pop trio of our dreams.

Now, Perry already made an appearance in Swift’s recent, “You Need To Calm Down” music video, which put their feuding rumors to rest. It also was just a huge step for both the female pop artists and fast food:

So some fans aren’t entirely convinced Perry would do a music video on a song that wasn’t her own from the album. Needless to say, there are a few other Swifties who are doubting the validity of the claim. And TBH, they’re kinda throwing a little shade at the people who are believing (or hoping) the Perry-Swift-Gomez thing is real. “Clown” seems to be the chosen insult.

Some believe it, but aren’t exactly thrilled with the idea of two guests artist on one track—they want Perry and Gomez to have their own individual collab with T-Swift. Understandable.

Collabs do seem to be trendy AF right now, so we’ll see…