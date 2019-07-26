Taylor Swift Tried Her Hand At Bartending & Waitressing In This Fun Commercial

This Grammy winner may not make it as a waitress and bartender. Taylor Swift’s “Lover” album was a Capital One video and it looked super fun. The commercial features Swift shaking cocktails, adding whipped cream to a shake, and dolling out knowing winks and smiles to fans.
The ad features Swift in a number of service industry roles with varying degrees of success behind the bar and counter. First, the “You Need To Calm Down” singer offers customers a check signed “Lover, Taylor Swift” with a little cat penned along with the note. Next, Swift can be seen in a buttoned-up vest and relaxed shirt shaking up – or in this case shaking off – a cocktail with little success. Finally, Swift goes a little too hard on the amount of whipped cream she adds to two young fans’ milkshake before tossing back the automatic can straight into her mouth. We know the feeling, for sure.
The entire commercial was set to “ME,” Swift’s first single from Lover. The commercial promoted the Capital One Savor card and how “it allows customers to earn unlimited 4 percent cash back on dining and entertainment purchases,” according to HollywoodLife. But Swift’s partnership goes a lot further than just the commercial. Capital One customers will have access to a variety of opportunities. If you are currently a cardholder, for example, you can pre-order an exclusive album bundle via Swift’s website along with a one-of-a-kind-t-shirt and a digital copy of her upcoming album.
Check out the commercial below:
Capital One’s Chief Brand Officer Marc Mentry is excited about the partnership, saying in a press release, “We are beyond thrilled to begin this partnership, as we know our customers are passionate about unforgettable entertainment experiences like those Taylor Swift consistently creates for her fans.” Mentry continued, “Capital One is always looking for ways to give our customers the best, most exclusive access and this partnership with Taylor Swift will allow us to do that.”
0Thoughts?
1 of 37
April 2006
Attending the 2006 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Photo: Getty Images
May 2006
Attending the 41st annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo: Getty Images
November 2006
Attending the 40th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
Photo: Getty Images
April 2007
Attending the 2007 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Photo: Getty Images
May 2007
Attending the 42nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo: Getty Images
February 2008
Attending the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo: Getty Images
September 2008
Arriving at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo: Getty Images
April 2009
Attending the 44th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo: Getty Images
April 2009
Arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of "Hannah Montana the Movie" in Hollywood.
Photo: Getty Images
September 2009
Arriving at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo: Getty Images
November 2009
Arriving at the 43rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
Photo: Getty Images
January 2010
Attending the 52nd annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo: Getty Images
June 2010
Attending the 41st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in New York City.
Photo: Getty Images
June 2010
Attending the 2010 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Photo: Getty Images
November 2010
Attending the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo: Getty Images
February 2011
Arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted in West Hollywood.
Photo: Getty Images
August 2011
Arriving at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California.
Photo: Getty Images
November 2011
Arriving at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo: Getty Images
February 2015
Attending the 57th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo: Getty Images
February 2012
Arriving at the 54th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo: Getty Images
September 2012
Arriving at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo: Getty Images
November 2012
Attending the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo: Getty Images
January 2013
Arriving at the 34th annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo: Getty Images
April 2013
Arriving at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo: Getty Images
August 2013
Attending the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn.
Photo: Getty Images
November 2013
Attending the 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo: Getty Images
January 2014
Arriving at the 56th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo: Getty Images
May 2014
Attending the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo: Getty Images
November 2014
Attending the 2014 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo: Getty Images
May 2015
Arriving at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo: Getty Images
August 2015
Attending the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo: Getty Images
February 2016
Attending the 58th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo: Getty Images
February 2016
Attending the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Getty Images
May 2016
Attending the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Getty Images
May 2016
Attending the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo: Getty Images
September 2016
Seen on the streets of Manhattan.
Photo: Getty Images
December 2017
Performing at 99.7 NOW! Presents POPTOPIA in San Jose, California.