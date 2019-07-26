Taylor Swift Tried Her Hand At Bartending & Waitressing In This Fun Commercial

This Grammy winner may not make it as a waitress and bartender. Taylor Swift’s “Lover” album was a Capital One video and it looked super fun. The commercial features Swift shaking cocktails, adding whipped cream to a shake, and dolling out knowing winks and smiles to fans.

The ad features Swift in a number of service industry roles with varying degrees of success behind the bar and counter. First, the “You Need To Calm Down” singer offers customers a check signed “Lover, Taylor Swift” with a little cat penned along with the note. Next, Swift can be seen in a buttoned-up vest and relaxed shirt shaking up – or in this case shaking off – a cocktail with little success. Finally, Swift goes a little too hard on the amount of whipped cream she adds to two young fans’ milkshake before tossing back the automatic can straight into her mouth. We know the feeling, for sure.

The entire commercial was set to “ME,” Swift’s first single from Lover. The commercial promoted the Capital One Savor card and how “it allows customers to earn unlimited 4 percent cash back on dining and entertainment purchases,” according to HollywoodLife. But Swift’s partnership goes a lot further than just the commercial. Capital One customers will have access to a variety of opportunities. If you are currently a cardholder, for example, you can pre-order an exclusive album bundle via Swift’s website along with a one-of-a-kind-t-shirt and a digital copy of her upcoming album.

Check out the commercial below:

Capital One’s Chief Brand Officer Marc Mentry is excited about the partnership, saying in a press release, “We are beyond thrilled to begin this partnership, as we know our customers are passionate about unforgettable entertainment experiences like those Taylor Swift consistently creates for her fans.” Mentry continued, “Capital One is always looking for ways to give our customers the best, most exclusive access and this partnership with Taylor Swift will allow us to do that.”