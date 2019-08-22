Welp—Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Was Leaked Early Today & Fans Are Not Happy

So we’re a little confused. Lover was supposed to be released on August 23 (AKA tomorrow, or midnight tonight). But Taylor Swift’s Lover album leaked and Twitter is in a frenzy. Now, normally this would be good news, right? Because, like, who doesn’t want to hear the super talented, super lovable Swift’s new music?
It’s just simply not cool of these people to leak it early. These days, it seems people have the patience of a walnut—we’re not sure what that means, but we’re operating under the assumption that walnuts are super impatient. Instead of just waiting for another—what, 12 hours?—her songs were leaked and are floating all over social media. Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, you name it. Fans are upset because it feels unfair to the artist as well as her fans. She was robbed of sharing her music when she wanted, and we were robbed of hearing it as it was intended—all at one, full album on repeat. Ugh.
Swifties took things into their own hands, though. After expressing how upsetting it was to have these leaks, they took it a step further. Swifties began reporting the accounts that shared the leaks, in an attempt to prevent the music from spreading further.
Swift performed on Good Morning America earlier this morning and told the hosts that this will be the first album she officially owns. Unfortunately, a leak is probably the last thing she wanted. But luckily it seems like most of her fans are wanting to wait for the official drop. You better believe we’ll be on the lookout tonight around midnight.
April 2006
Attending the 2006 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
May 2006
Attending the 41st annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
November 2006
Attending the 40th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
April 2007
Attending the 2007 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
May 2007
Attending the 42nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
February 2008
Attending the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
September 2008
Arriving at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
April 2009
Attending the 44th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
April 2009
Arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of "Hannah Montana the Movie" in Hollywood.
September 2009
Arriving at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
November 2009
Arriving at the 43rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
January 2010
Attending the 52nd annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
June 2010
Attending the 41st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in New York City.
June 2010
Attending the 2010 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
November 2010
Attending the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
February 2011
Arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted in West Hollywood.
August 2011
Arriving at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California.
November 2011
Arriving at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
February 2015
Attending the 57th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
February 2012
Arriving at the 54th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
September 2012
Arriving at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
November 2012
Attending the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
January 2013
Arriving at the 34th annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
April 2013
Arriving at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
August 2013
Attending the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn.
November 2013
Attending the 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
January 2014
Arriving at the 56th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
May 2014
Attending the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
November 2014
Attending the 2014 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
May 2015
Arriving at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
August 2015
Attending the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
February 2016
Attending the 58th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
February 2016
Attending the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
May 2016
Attending the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
May 2016
Attending the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
September 2016
Seen on the streets of Manhattan.
December 2017
Performing at 99.7 NOW! Presents POPTOPIA in San Jose, California.
