Links to Click: Taylor Swift Lunches with Lorde, Claire Danes Goes Red, More

The Internet this TGIF served up some disappointing, some scientifically bizarre, and some mind-boggling. Read on!

1. Thine eyes do not deceive thee. That is one Taylor Swift having burgers at Shake Shack in Manhattan with indie singer Lorde. [Twitter]

2. Claire Danes returned to red! The actress went to a lighter shade of the hair color that made her so famous. [Daily Makeover]

3. The Hollywood Reporter launched its own fashion site! It’s called “Pret-a-Reporter.” [THR]

4. Penelopé Cruz is on the cover of Net-a-Porter’s latest issue of The Edit, looking as gorgeous as ever. [The Edit]

5. Here’s a diamond necklace sparkly enough to catch the eye but dainty enough to wear every single day. [The Vivant]

6. Where do we sign up? Producer extraordinaire Timbaland is going to teach a master class in London in which he will dish his top-secret musical tricks. [Fact Mag]

7. MAC has teamed up with Disney on a collection of beauty products inspired by “Sleeping Beauty” bad girl Maleficent. [Beauty High]

8. This little girl took her first walk on a little patch of ice, and it’s totally hilarious and adorable. [BuzzFeed]

9. Major “oops” moment: A group of scientists accidentally killed the Earth’s oldest animal, which was about 507 years old. [USA Today]