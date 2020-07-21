Taylor Swift’s TikTok Doppelgänger Is a Nurse, But Fans Keep Stopping Her for Photos

The latest Taylor Swift lookalike is a TikTok nurse named Ashley, and honestly, this one might take the cake. The Nashville, Tennessee-based doppelgänger shares much more in common with 30-year-old Taylor than her hometown—and now, TikTok is just finding out.

On July 20, Ashley—a.k.a. @traumarn13—posted a TikTok to the social media platform where she joked about her uncanny resemblance to the “You Need to Calm Down” pop star. In the video, the self-described “Mom, wife, and RN [Registered Nurse]” films herself leaving her house in different outfits after writing on the clip, “I wear scrubs all day & just want to look nice…” But fan reactions like “OMG TAYLOR?” and “TAYLOR I LOVE YOU” apparently come up over and over again as soon as the nurse steps off her property.

Ashley’s slim and tall figure, coupled with her haircut—a short blonde bob with deep side-bangs, like some of the “Blank Space” singer’s previous looks—makes her look like Taylor’s long-lost sister upon first glance. Once the nurse dons a pair of sunglasses, the rest is history; she and Tswiz are basically twins. But by the video’s end, Ashley ends up in a drawstring hoodie pulled over a baseball cap and writes, “My life now…No more looking cute in public,” for fear of being chased by Taylor’s fans.

“I thought I had just come across Taylor Swift’s TikTok,” wrote one TikTok user in response to the video. Another shared, “The first shot of you in the pink dress I literally thought was Taylor. So sorry you can’t dress up in public anymore.” The consensus is clear, and TikTok user Mimi Murrani might have put it best: “You don’t look like Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift looks like you.” Yep. That’s how much they look alike!

After the video went viral on TikTok, Ashley made another video to address comments from viewers who accused her of purposely trying to “copy” Taylor Swift’s hair and makeup. While many acknowledged in the comments section that Taylor didn’t exactly invent red lipstick or sidebangs, Ashley needed to clear the air. “I appreciate all the love,” she said, before adding, “The video was made as a joke. A lot of people took it a little too seriously.”

“True story,” she added. “I did move to Nashville, my nickname’s been Taylor Swift since before I can even remember. The video was an idea from my old, old middle school and high school friends, so I thought it’d be funny to do it.”

She continued, “I didn’t realize it was gonna blow up, but that is okay. I’m not really that bothered by it, so just take it with a grain of salt. But I appreciate the love, and I love you guys so much.”

Ashley also describes herself in her profile as a Grey’s Anatomy fan—which, any fans of Taylor Swift know is yet another similarity. The singer has a cat named Meredith Grey, after all. We wouldn’t be surprised if this TikTok lands Ashley on Taylor’s radar—it isn’t the first time a Taylor lookalike went viral, and some have even gone on to meet the star in person. Who knows? Anything’s possible in 2020.