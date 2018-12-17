Taylor Swift’s Look-Alike Was in the 2018 Miss Universe Pageant & Fans Can’t Believe It

No, Taylor Swift didn’t compete in the 2018 Miss Universe pageant on Sunday night, but her look-alike did. The 29-year-old’s fans were surprised when they tuned into the show to find Miss Canada, Marta Stępień, looking like a brunette carbon copy of the “Delicate” singer.

For many Swifties, Stępień, who made it to the top 10 in the pageant, looked like exactly like Swift with brown hair. Many compared her to Swift’s character in her 2009 “You Belong With Me” music video, which featured the singer with a dark brown wig. “Sneak peak of Miss Canada’s evening gown #MissUniverse” one fan tweeted. Another added, “Don’t be deceived. Miss Canada is the evil cheerleader Taylor Swift in You Belong With Me music video.”

Some even memed a shot with Stępień and Steve Harvey, comparing the moment to Kanye West crashing Swift’s speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. “Remember Taylor Swift and Kanye West in the Grammys? This is them now in the Miss Universe, feel old yet? Haha!!” one fan tweeted.

After a deep dive, other fans agreed that Stępień looked like Swift’s doppelgänger, despite her different hair color. “am i the only one who thinks #MissCanada looks like Taylor Swift? 😍 #MissUniverse,” another fan tweeted. One more added, “Taylor Swift, is this you? 🤣🤣🤣#MissUniverse#MissCanada.”

But what does Swift think about her look-alike? Neither Stępień nor the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer have responded to the comparisons. But if we know Swift, Stępień will be invited to the stage if she agrees on the doppelgänger claims. Stay tuned.