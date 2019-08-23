Planning A Trip To London? Here’s Every Location Taylor Swift Describes In ‘London Boy’

Scroll To See More Images

Taylor Swift’s Lover is here. And there is plenty to discuss. AKA the fact that she and Joe Alwyn are probably engaged and maybe even secretly married!! (Srsly—how are more people not talking about this? “Paper Rings” basically confirms it). Anyway—these Taylor Swift “London Boy” location details are everything. We just know all you Swifties are going to want to check these out next time you find yourself across the pond.

Lover is arguably Swift’s best album, or at least the most romantic. Because guys!! She’s so in love. If the third track “Lover,” which she released early, wasn’t proof enough, the other 17 tracks are proof. And as T-Swift always does, she’s dropped Easter eggs throughout the whole album. But we’re focusing on all those places she mentions in “London Boy.” Because she and her London boy have been busy!

They’ve been enjoying high tea, long walks in the park, and some pub visits. Swift sings,

“They say home is where the heart is

But that’s not where mine lives,”

Because her heart lies with her London boy! She may be a Pennsylvania-born, Tennessee arist, and So-Cal lover but London is her new favorite home. And we’re guessing it has something to do with her actor boyfriend Alwyn. She says the rumors are true—she fancies him! So let’s take a look at the places they like to frequent with one another. And have a listen to “London Boy” while reading cause it’s simply perfect.

1. Camden Market

“You know I love a London boy

I enjoy walking Camden Market in the afternoon.”

First up, Camden Market. Swift’s chorus begins with the singer mentioning her favorite place to take a stroll with her man. Forget walks on the beach at sunset, she prefers afternoon walks through London’s Camden Market. While it’s definitely a popular tourist spot, Camden Market is also full of cool little finds and fun pubs to slip into. We can see why that’d be an afternoon well-spent, especially with Alwyn by her side.

2. Highgate

“Took me back to Highgate, met all of his best mates.”

Later on in the chorus, Swift sings about Highgate, which she so aptly rhymes with his “mates.” Alwyn is reportedly from North London, so this would make sense. It’s a green residential area with ponds where kids can feed the ducks. A few running paths. It even has some tea rooms and gastropubs. Honestly? Sounds like a nice little escape from the city.

3. The West End

“And now I love high tea, stories from Uni, and the West End”

The theater district! Swift did just wrap filming for the movie adaptation of the musical Cats, so we’re not surprised to find out she likes this part of London. It’s also one of the most popular places in London—full of theaters, great restaurants and historical sights, we can see why she’d enjoy spending timing here.

4. Brixton

“You know I love a London boy, I enjoy nights in Brixton”

There are many fun aspects about this district in South London. Brixton Market has a wide variety of street food and cool vintage finds. At night, stay on the lookout for live music, great restaurants, and cool concerts. Swift and Alwyn would fit right in on a cool date-night out.

5. Shoreditch

“Shoreditch in the afternoon”

Sounds like Swift has full days! Lots of favorite afternoon and evening spots to visit. Shoreditch is located in the East End of London. Shoreditch is a super hip, artsy area. It’s adjacent to the similar neighborhood of Hoxton. Brick Lane’s Sunday market is a popular spot so we’re wondering if Swift and Alwyn have frequented Shoreditch over the weekend…very possible!

6. Hackney

“So please show me Hackney”

Another spot on the East End! The borough of Hackney encompasses Shoreditch, Hoxton, and a few other artsy, hip hotspots. Guessing this is a nice contrast to the hustle and bustle of the more touristy West End. In Hackney, she and Alwyn are probably allowed to have a bit more of a chill energy.

7. Bond Street

“Doesn’t have to be Louis V up on Bond Street”

Bond. James Bond. Just kidding…this is 007. But Bond street is pretty cool! And quite suave. However, she’s saying they don’t have to shop at Louis Vuitton. She’ll chill with her vintage finds in Brixton or Hackney.

8. Soho

“You know I love a London boy, I enjoy walking Soho”

This might seem like the most fitting place for Swift that she’s mentioned. Soho is a vibrant scene, known for its great shopping, food, and—what would a place in London be without great drinks? Swift sings, “I enjoy waking Soho, drinking in the afternoon.” And there are plenty of cool spots to pop into in Soho for a quick drink or a long dinner.

So listen people, T-Swift may be American-born but it seems like she’s London-obsessed. And we don’t blame her at all! What a great city to visit with your London BF?