That ‘London Boy’ In The Beginning Of Taylor Swift’s New Song Isn’t Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift dropped Lover 13 minutes before midnight last night, and every Swiftie in the world stayed up listening to her 18 new tracks. The album is a swaying, crooning, ’60s infused love letter to Swift’s current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. But Taylor Swift’s “London Boy” includes Idris Elba’s voice, not Joe Alwyn’s. Fans have been freaking out about who’s voice was used to start the song cause it definitely wasn’t Alwyn’s. The answer?

It’s Idris Elba! Swift and Elba recently finished filming Cats together, so it’s not surprising she was able to use his audio in her new song. But don’t worry—the love song is 100% about Alwyn, even if he isn’t the voice at the start of the ballad.

“London Boy” begins with Elba’s sexy British accent. In it, he says, “We can go driving in, on my scooter / Uh, you know, just riding in London.” But it wasn’t recorded for the album. Swift actually pulled this line from an interview Elba did with fellow Cats co-star, James Cordon. In March 2017, Elba and Cordon joked about what a date with one another would look like, and the scooter idea was all Elba’s. Cordon jumps in, “Oh I’d love a ride on your scooter.”

Twitter isn’t sure how to feel about this new info:

So yes, Elba’s voice is amazing and it’s totally epic that he makes an appearance in one of Swift’s most popular new songs. But can we also just take a moment to talk about how unbelievably sweet and heartwarming the love song is?? She literally sings “Darling, I fancy you,” with this coolest little rift. When Alwyn listens to this is he immediately filled with the awe and adoration for Swift that we are? We are REVELING in the love they share. She’s literally never sounded this happy it’s too much. Fans love it.

Also quick question—Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift MUST be secretly engaged, right? Her song, “Paper Rings” literally couldn’t have been written if they weren’t…just saying. “London Boy” is cute and all but it doesn’t begin to even scratch the surface of how deep she says her love is for Alwyn. I’m not the only one thinking it…