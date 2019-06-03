Taylor Swift Just Spoke Out About LGBTQ Rights While Rocking A Rainbow Outfit

T-Swift’s Instagram page shifted from a darker, Reputation-themed aesthetic into rainbow colors, butterflies high heels, and bright pink tulle princess dresses. Taylor Swift addressed LGBTQ issues by writing a letter to her senator. It’s all part of the “ME!” singer’s new vibe and new music, which just so happens to fit perfectly with Pride Month. After writing the letter, Swift performed in the most incredible pride-themed (and “ME!”-themed) outfit. She paired a rainbow bodysuit with a denim rainbow jacket with fringe. Epic. She simply could not have done better outfit-wise or political-wise (is that a word? Let’s roll with it…). Swift penned a letter to Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander, asking him to support the Equality Act. She shared a photograph of the note on social media, asking her fans to write to their own senators as well.
In her Instagram caption, Swift wrote, “HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!! While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally,” she wrote in the caption. “In excellent recent news, the House has passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their places of work, homes, schools, and other public accommodations. The next step is that the bill will go before the Senate. I’ve decided to kick off Pride Month by writing a letter to one of my senators to explain how strongly I feel that the Equality Act should be passed. I urge you to write to your senators too. I’ll be looking for your letters by searching the hashtag #lettertomysenator.”
The hashtag Swift used, #lettertomysenator, already has 519 posts. We’re guessing that number will climb as more followers and fans not only share her message, but write letters of their own as well.
The country-crooner-turned-pop-sensation, who’s finally releasing a new album soon, was always quiet on politics. She stayed away from the topic at concerts, with the press…everything. In the past few months, however, Swift has become more outspoken, using her platform to encourage followers and fans to make a difference, to vote and to use their voice. She initially broke what we’ve deemed as her “political silence” back during the midterm elections in 2018. She shared another lengthy post on Instagram about what made her opinion on speaking out change.
“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she wrote in October 2018. “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights.”
Pride month is just getting started. Swift has given it a great kick-off herself. We’re excited to celebrate all month-long.