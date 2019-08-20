Taylor Swift Just Leaked More Material From Her Upcoming Album, ‘Lover’ & Swifties Are Screaming

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been waiting with bated breath for the clock to strike midnight on August 23rd. Because you know, that’s the moment Lover will debut. Taylor Swift just leaked Lover lyrics because she’s aware that waiting till the end of the week might be too hard for her fans. She’s releasing some sneak peaks of her upcoming music on Spotify early to appease our appetites. Leaking her own songs! Granted, it’s only the lyrics that will be released in advance but hey—that’s pretty cool! Swifties are flipping out. Because Swift is a genius when it comes to writing about love, heartbreak, relationships, etc.

Swift loves to drop easter eggs—it seems like her favorite pass time. According to a press release from Spotify, her never-before-seen lyrics will appear on her Love, Taylor: The Lover Enhanced Album playlist on Spotify. How are we supposed to get any work done this week? Honestly, nothing will be more important than the next four days. Starting today, August 20th, new lyrics will be dropped every day on the playlist to “bring the lyrics to life.” The playlist is also set to include a video message from the 29-year-old starlet.

Additionally, there will be some handwritten notes from Swift to her fans, which is almost too much to bear. Finally, the playlist will include 11 of Swift’s favorite love songs. So not only will we get a taste of Swift’s forthcoming work, but we will also gain some insight into Swift herself. What she values and what music speaks to her. It’s not clear whether the favorite songs will be drawn from her own music or if it will feature other artist’s tracks.

We’ve gotten a taste for what this new album will bring from the few tracks Swift has pre-released. First, she gave us a taste for her new rainbow-infused, bright colors and upbeat music in her duet with Panic! At The Disco’s Brendan Urie. The two teamed up for the sparkly collaboration, “ME!” She then released her modern-day anthem, “You Need To Calm Down,” which was met with some mixed reactions. The single struck a chord with many fans, who related to the sentiment of everyone needing to take a chill pill, especially on social media. But the controversial song is a bop, you can’t deny it.

Then came “The Archer.” And wow. We were simply in awe. Most recently, Swift dropped the third track on her album, which also happens to share the title name of “Lover.” But before she released the heart-stopping, romance song of the year, she shared a few of the track’s best lines on Instagram. She posted a photo with the caption, “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well, to end up with you. 💙” ARE THOSE LINES NOT THE BEST YOU’VE EVER HEARD? Well, the song exceeded exceptions. It’s literally the most beautiful and heartwarming thing we’ve heard all summer.

Stay on the lookout for the next riveting lyrics headed our way. We can’t wait!