Taylor Swift Just Leaked More Material From Her Upcoming Album, ‘Lover’ & Swifties Are Screaming

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been waiting with bated breath for the clock to strike midnight on August 23rd. Because you know, that’s the moment Lover will debut. Taylor Swift just leaked Lover lyrics because she’s aware that waiting till the end of the week might be too hard for her fans. She’s releasing some sneak peaks of her upcoming music on Spotify early to appease our appetites. Leaking her own songs! Granted, it’s only the lyrics that will be released in advance but hey—that’s pretty cool! Swifties are flipping out. Because Swift is a genius when it comes to writing about love, heartbreak, relationships, etc.
Swift loves to drop easter eggs—it seems like her favorite pass time. According to a press release from Spotify, her never-before-seen lyrics will appear on her Love, Taylor: The Lover Enhanced Album playlist on Spotify. How are we supposed to get any work done this week? Honestly, nothing will be more important than the next four days. Starting today, August 20th, new lyrics will be dropped every day on the playlist to “bring the lyrics to life.” The playlist is also set to include a video message from the 29-year-old starlet.
Additionally, there will be some handwritten notes from Swift to her fans, which is almost too much to bear. Finally, the playlist will include 11 of Swift’s favorite love songs. So not only will we get a taste of Swift’s forthcoming work, but we will also gain some insight into Swift herself. What she values and what music speaks to her. It’s not clear whether the favorite songs will be drawn from her own music or if it will feature other artist’s tracks.
We’ve gotten a taste for what this new album will bring from the few tracks Swift has pre-released. First, she gave us a taste for her new rainbow-infused, bright colors and upbeat music in her duet with Panic! At The Disco’s Brendan Urie. The two teamed up for the sparkly collaboration, “ME!” She then released her modern-day anthem, “You Need To Calm Down,” which was met with some mixed reactions. The single struck a chord with many fans, who related to the sentiment of everyone needing to take a chill pill, especially on social media. But the controversial song is a bop, you can’t deny it.
Then came “The Archer.” And wow. We were simply in awe. Most recently, Swift dropped the third track on her album, which also happens to share the title name of “Lover.” But before she released the heart-stopping, romance song of the year, she shared a few of the track’s best lines on Instagram. She posted a photo with the caption, “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well, to end up with you. 💙” ARE THOSE LINES NOT THE BEST YOU’VE EVER HEARD? Well, the song exceeded exceptions. It’s literally the most beautiful and heartwarming thing we’ve heard all summer.
Stay on the lookout for the next riveting lyrics headed our way. We can’t wait!
April 2006
Attending the 2006 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2006
Attending the 41st annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2006
Attending the 40th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2007
Attending the 2007 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2007
Attending the 42nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2008
Attending the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2008
Arriving at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2009
Attending the 44th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2009
Arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of "Hannah Montana the Movie" in Hollywood.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2009
Arriving at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2009
Arriving at the 43rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2010
Attending the 52nd annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2010
Attending the 41st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2010
Attending the 2010 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2010
Attending the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2011
Arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted in West Hollywood.
Photo:
Getty Images
August 2011
Arriving at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2011
Arriving at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2015
Attending the 57th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2012
Arriving at the 54th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2012
Arriving at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2012
Attending the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2013
Arriving at the 34th annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2013
Arriving at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo:
Getty Images
August 2013
Attending the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2013
Attending the 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2014
Arriving at the 56th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2014
Attending the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2014
Attending the 2014 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2015
Arriving at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo:
Getty Images
August 2015
Attending the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2016
Attending the 58th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2016
Attending the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2016
Attending the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2016
Attending the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2016
Seen on the streets of Manhattan.
Photo:
Getty Images
December 2017
Performing at 99.7 NOW! Presents POPTOPIA in San Jose, California.
Photo:
Getty Images