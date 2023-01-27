Are Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ Lyrics About Joe Alwyn? She’s Protecting ‘The Real Stuff’ In Their Relationship From ‘Weird Rumors’

After releasing her hit album Midnights, Taylor Swift is back at it with another Easter egg-filled music video. But what exactly are Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” lyrics about?

Taylor released her record-breaking 10th album, Midnights, on October 21, 2022. “Bejeweled” is the ninth track in both the regular version and the “3 am” version, which includes an extra seven songs released three hours after the main Midnights album. Taylor announced the release of her new album at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The album is about “13 sleepless nights” throughout Taylor’s life and touches on themes from years past. The album placed No. 1 on the Billboard 100 Charts for the 12th week in a row.

Read more below about Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” lyrics.

What are Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” lyrics about? In an Instagram video explaining the track before the album’s release, Taylor said, “I happened upon the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was watching Mad Men and I looked it up because it sounded cool and it turns out it was a phrase in the 50s where they would just describe being in love. If you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow.” She continued, “I thought that was really beautiful. I guess theoretically when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it. My relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. So this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Taylor and Joe met at the 2016 Met Gala. The two sparked dating rumors in October 2016 when they both attended a Kings of Leon concert. A month later, Taylor was seen attending the premiere of Alwyn’s movie, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. News broke of their relationship in May 2017. In an interview with Esquire in 2018, Taylor revealed if he sought advice about dating a celebrity. “I didn’t seek out advice on that,” he said. “Because I know what I feel about it. I think there’s a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share, and what they don’t want to and shouldn’t have to.” Alwyn, who co-wrote a few songs on Swift’s 2020 album Folklore, is believed to have inspired several of Swift’s tracks, including “Gorgeous,” “Call It What You Want” and “Cardigan.”

In an interview with the Washington Post last October, Taylor gushed about using Easter eggs in her songs and music videos. “When I was 15 and putting together my first album, […] I decided to encode the lyrics with hidden messages using capital letters,” she said. “That’s how it started, and my fans and I have since descended into color coding, numerology, word searches, elaborate hints, and Easter eggs. It’s really about turning new music into an event for my fans and trying to entertain them in playful, mischievous, clever ways. As long as they still find it fun and exciting, I’ll keep doing it.”

Her music video for “Lavender Haze” is no exception from the Easter eggs. The video has different homages to different Taylor eras and is the first video that she wrote for the three singles off of Midnights. She described the video as a “sultry sleepless 70s fever dream” and says storyboarding the music video for Lavender Haze helped her “conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights.” Her love interest featured in the music video is Dominican-American model and trans activist Laith Ashley.

“Lavender Haze” by Taylor Swift lyrics

Read below for Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” lyrics via Genius.

[Intro]

Meet me at midnight [Verse 1]

Staring at the ceiling with you

Oh, you don’t ever say too much

And you don’t really read into

My melancholia [Pre-Chorus]

I been under scrutiny (Yeah, oh, yeah)

You handle it beautifully (Yeah, oh, yeah)

All this shit is new to me (Yeah, oh, yeah) [Chorus]

I feel the lavender haze creeping up on me

Surreal

I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal

The 1950s shit they want from me

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze [Verse 2]

All they keep asking me (All they keep asking me)

Is if I’m gonna be your bride

The only kinda girl they see (Only kinda girl they see)

Is a one-night or a wife [Pre-Chorus]

I find it dizzying (Yeah, oh, yeah)

They’re bringing up my history (Yeah, oh, yeah)

But you weren’t even listening (Yeah, oh, yeah) [Chorus]

I feel the lavender haze creepin’ up on me

Surreal

I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal

The 1950s shit they want from me

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze