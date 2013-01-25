Taylor Swift Lands Campaign With Diet Coke, Continues On Path To Overexposure

Today, Ad Age reported that Coca-Cola has just signed country-pop princess Taylor Swift to promote Diet Coke. Yes, another endorsement deal for the 23-year-old.

This isn’t the only major celebrity who has landed a soda campaign in recent months: Back in December, Beyoncé inked a staggering $50 million deal with Pepsi. With Swift as Diet Coke’s face, the longtime rival brands are equally matched, as both singers boast some of the highest record sales of all time. We’re sure Taylor’s gig with Coke will net her a pretty penny as well, but the question must be asked: Is such a high-profile gig with that much exposure really a good idea? The public opinion of the starlet has somewhat shifted as of late, thanks mainly to her dramatic string of short relationships with some of the most famous male celebrities from Harry Styles to Jake Gyllenhaal.

Seeing her shill for lots of different things (CoverGirl, Keds, her perfume, etc) is sure to turn off even of her most devoted fans. Granted, people don’t seem to be getting sick of Beyoncé—who has a self-directed HBO documentary on the way, as well as a gig as the Super Bowl halftime show headliner lined up—but Beyoncé isn’t the tabloids every other day thanks to her serial dating. Obviously, it would be understandable for Swift to want this deal, but it seems that it may be in her best interest to slow things down (we’ve warned her before!).

