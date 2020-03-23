Taylor Swift & Kim Kardashian Had Shady Reactions to Kanye West’s Leaked ‘Famous’ Phone Call

Happy Monday. Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian reacted to Kanye West’s full “Famous” phone call, and the drama never stops. Remember in 2016 when Kim posted a phone call between Taylor and Kanye on her Snapchat that suggested that Taylor knew about Kanye’s song “Famous,” in which he called her a “bitch” and claimed that he made her “famous?” Yeah, well, the full phone call leaked over the weekend, and it shows that Kim’s post was edited to leave out important information. Spicy!

You can read a full transcript of the phone call here, but long story short, it shows that Kanye tells Taylor that one of his lyrics from his 2016 song “Famous” was: “I feel Taylor Swift might owe me sex,” to which the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer responded: “That’s not mean.” As fans pointed out, Kanye does not tell Taylor that he will call her a “bitch” or claim that he made her “famous.”

Now that that’s out of the way, let’s move on to Taylor and Kim’s reactions. Though neither directly responded to the leaked phone call, both have liked fans’ posts that show their very different opinions. “The video showed nothing new. We all knew that. I’m so confused right now,” read a tweet that Kim liked.

Meanwhile, Taylor liked several Tumblr posts from fans who believe that the full phone call exonerated her from any wrongdoing in 2016. “Taylor told the truth moodboard,” one of her liked posts read. Another read, “How I sleep at night knowing we were right all this time and now we have the receipts to prove it.”

As fans know, Taylor and Kanye have been in a feud since 2009’s MTV Video Music Awards, where he bombarded her on stage after she won Best Female Video to tell her (and the world at home) that Beyoncé deserved it more. The two seemed cool a couple years later, but their fallout came in 2016 when Kim leaked an edited phone call between Taylor and Kanye. Fast forward to today, and this full phone call seems to be the closure that Swifites needed. Believe what you want, but we think it’s officially time to close the chapter on this feud.