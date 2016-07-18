How Celebrities Are Reacting to the Taylor Swift-Kim Kardashian Feud

One of the joys of the social media age is that not only does it allow celebrities to orchestrate their own elaborate takedowns and give us a platform to share endless memes about them, but it also opens up the floor for other stars to weigh in on these important issues. Naturally, it took approximately no time for Hollywood to start taking sides in Kim Kardashian‘s feud with Taylor Swift after the reality star leaked videos of Taylor’s phone call with Kanye West over the “Famous” lyrics late last night.

Some reactions were cautious, others way out of line (see: Khloe Kardashian‘s tweet to Chloë Grace Moretz)—and of course, they’re still rolling in. Here’s who’s offered their two cents so far:

Selena Gomez asked the world to talk about something that actually matters, please.

There are more important things to talk about… Why can't people use their voice for something that fucking matters? — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 18, 2016

Truth is last thing we need right now is hate, in any form — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 18, 2016

This industry is so disappointing yet the most influential smh — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 18, 2016

To which the world responded “Um, like gun control and Black Lives Matter, neither of which you’ve mentioned? *side eye*”

Katy Perry used the opportunity for some subtle (and smart!) self-promotion:

Justin Bieber softly chanted “Less hate, more love” in the dim glow of his laptop:

Chris Brown counseled Tay to “make music and shut the fuck up” (thanks for that helpful tip, Chris):

Ruby Rose came to Moretz’s defense:

https://twitter.com/RubyRose/status/754939084603322368

Pharrell faved a tweet about the #KimExposedTaylorParty before going back and deleting it, presumably having realized that other people can actually see that stuff:

Camilla Belle posted a quote on Instagram that indicated she was team Kimye—she and Swift feuded years ago when Taylor slammed Belle in her 2010 track “Better Than Revenge” for allegedly stealing her ex Joe Jonas.

And Bella Thorne still doesn’t know what the hell is going on: