It seems like Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s bad blood is finally over. According to these Taylor Swift and Katy Perry new song clues, fans are sure that the singers—who were in a feud for several years over their shared backup dancers—are collaborating on some new music.

Swift and Perry’s feud—which inspired their respective songs “Bad Blood” and “Swish Swish—ended in May 2018 when Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch as she started her Reputation Stadium Tour. Since then, fans have been hoping that the two would collaborate, and their wishes may come true, according to some recent clues. The first clue came on Sunday, February 24, when Swift shared an Instagram of photo of the Los Angeles skyline, which she captioned with seven palm tree emojis.

Fans assumed that the number of palm trees was a hint that the photo was a clue to Swift’s seventh album. A month ago, Perry also shared an Instagram of her with palm trees (a supposed symbol of peace), which fans believe to be confirmation that the former enemies are collaborating. It’s a stretch, for sure, but in Taylor Swift world, anything is a clue. “Not trying to be loud…..but olive branches and palm trees are both symbols for peace,” a fan tweeted. “Are we getting a taylor swift and katy perry collab I NEED TO KNOW.”

Fans have also pointed out that Swift’s frequent collaborator, OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder, has palm trees as his Twitter header. Swifties have also referenced Swift’s jacket on her Reputation album cover, which has palm trees and flamingos as another clue. And guess who posted a photo with flamingos a couple years ago? Katy Perry.

Who knows if an actual Swift-Perry collaboration is coming, but if there’s anyone that will find out, it’s Swifties.