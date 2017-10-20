Taylor Swift Reportedly Rejected Karlie Kloss’s Invitation to Be on Her New Talk Show

New evidence has emerged leading fans to believe that Taylor Swift‘s friendship with Karlie Kloss is officially over. (Swifties, you’re going to want to cover your ears for this one.) On Wednesday, the 25-year-old model announced that she would be hosting a new talk show on Freeform titled, “Movie Night with Karlie Kloss.” The premise is simple: Kloss would invite her A-list friends to her studio where they would do things like bake, play board games, and watch movies.

Given the idea, it seemed like the perfect opportunity for Kloss to bring her one-time BFF, Swift, to her show to squash rumors once and for all that the two are feuding. As you might expect, that’s not going to happen. According to The Blast, Kloss actually reached out to Swift to appear on the program. But, due to “scheduling issues,” the singer “politely declined,” sources close to the show’s production told the site.

“Scheduling issues” isn’t a totally B.S. excuse. Swift’s sixth album, Reputation, drops next month. And, with an international tour to follow, the singer’s months are clearly booked. Still, it hasn’t quieted rumors that Kaylor is officially donezo.

As for who is appearing on the show, Kloss confirmed on her Instagram that fellow supermodels like Ashley Graham and Jourdan Dunn will be there. Also confirmed is Kendall Jenner, the little sister of Swift’s nemesis, Kim Kardashian—a move that also raised eyebrows among fans. The Blast reports that Kaia Gerber, Rachel Bilson, and Serena Williams, another frequent squad member, will also appear.

As Swifties know, this isn’t the first time bad blood rumors have stirred between Kloss and Swift. Over the summer, at Paris Fashion Week, Kloss took a selfie with Jenner—sparking rumors that the one-time Swift squad captain jumped ships to the Kardashian-Jenner side.

Then, in August, Swift dropped the music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” at the Video Music Awards. In one scene, the singer can be seen sporting a t-shirt with the names of her friends like Blake Lively and the HAIM sisters. Noticeably missing was Kloss’s name, further leading fans to believe that the two are no more.

However, it’s important to note that right now, everything is speculation. There’s no confirmation either way to the status of Kloss and Swift’s friendship. Still, if we know anything about Swift, she’s not going to leave any stone unturned. So we guess we’ll just have to wait until November 10 when Reputation drops to see what’s really up.