You Need To Calm Down—Karlie Kloss & Taylor Swift Are Not Feuding

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift’s friendship was #goals for a long time. The pair was inseparable for quite some time. Recently, fans have wondered if there is a Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss feud reason we don’t know about. Because here’s the thing—Kloss had not only one wedding, but two weddings, and T-Swift didn’t make an appearance at either one. Naturally, this prompted fan theories that perhaps the once-BFFs were no longer on good terms. Page Six dove deep into the relationship between the dynamic duo and got some clarity from Kloss’ rep who explained the real reason Swift wasn’t at the weddings.

Kloss and her investor husband Joshua Kushner first tied the knot in a small ceremony on October 18, 2018. The supermodel looked stunning in a traditional wedding look—thanks, Dior! At the time, fans wondered the “Gorgeous” singer wasn’t there. But ten months ago, Kloss herself cleared things up during an interview with Vogue. Kloss directed her response to Jennifer Lawrence, who told the New York Times that the drama between Kloss and Swift was “keeping [her] up at night.” LOL. Same. “I’d like to know what’s going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that’s the honest to God truth,” Lawrence said. So, ten months ago, Vogue told Kloss “the world deserved to know” what was going on and she cleared things up. “The world needs to know? Well, Jennifer Lawrence was interested. Jen, don’t worry, Taylor and I are still really good friends.” What a relief.

But wait—then came wedding #2, and still no Swift in sight. The already married couple celebrated their nuptials with a larger group—Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Diana von Furstenberg among the guest list—in Wyoming. The June. The couple looked absolutely adorable in their western chic attire.

So—back to the question at hand—why wasn’t Swift at either celebration? Well first of all, she was invited to both. But Kloss’ rep explained that the pop-star was “unable to attend due to prior commitments.” During Kloss’ first wedding in October, Swift was on her Reputation world tour in Australia. When Kloss tied the knot for a second time this June, Swift was quiet on social media. But it has come out that she was working on the launch of her forthcoming album, Lover. And, in her latest Instagram Live video from July 23, Swift also explained that she had also been shooting a video at that time.

All of the pieces have come together. There’s no ill-will between these two women—just conflicting schedules that make it hard to get together.