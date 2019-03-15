Taylor Swift Liked a Shady Post Calling Kanye West’s Music Video ‘Revenge Porn’

Hey—remember when T-Swift was in a feud with Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian? Well, it seems that the feud is still very much alive and well in 2019. The former country star just liked a photo that called Kayne Wst’s music video “revenge porn.” It seems Taylor Swift is still not over the famous “Famous” music video that featured a bunch of naked bodies, including one that looked exactly like T-Swift. But her rage is understandable—is that something you could get over lickety-split? Highly doubtful.

One of her fan accounts called Kayne out writing, “The famous music video was straight up revenge porn. not to mention putting abuse victims next to their abusers and celebrating sexual assaulters. it was disgusting and he doesn’t get enough crap for it.” VERY opinionated and also not wrong. Swift definitely seems to agree. She appeared in the likes section of this post, double tapping and thereby agreeing with the sentiments of the Instagram caption.

This isn’t the only time the feud between Swift, Kanye and Kardashian has resurfaced this year. In her electric interview with ELLE Magazine, Swift explained how she handles bullies—with laughter! And who’s she laughing at? West and Kardashian, duh!

Swift explained, “I’ve come to see that bullies want to be feared and taken seriously,” she said. “A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet. The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I’ve ever felt in my life, but I can’t tell you how hard I had to keep from laughing every time my 63-foot inflatable cobra named Karyn appeared onstage in front of 60,000 screaming fans. It’s the Stadium Tour equivalent of responding to a troll’s hateful Instagram comment with ‘lol.’ It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us, but maybe all I’ll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it and thrive in spite of it.”

Boom. There it is.

Here’s a link to West’s video in case you need a refresher.

But don’t worry Swift fans—she’s not too hung up on all this drama. The “Gorgeous” singer just won an iHeartRadio award for best tour. She absolutely slayed with her Reputation StadiumTour.

She’s also in a now-two-year-long relationship with The Favourite actor Joe Alwyn. And they’re adorable.