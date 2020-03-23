Taylor Swift Just Had the Classiest Response to Kanye West’s Leaked Phone Call

Take the high road. Taylor Swift responded to Kanye West’s full “Famous” phone call, and it was classy AF. ICYMI, the full 2016 phone call between Taylor and Kanye leaked over the weekend and proved that Kim Kardashian had edited footage of the call when she posted a video of it on her Snapchat. And while Taylor has been subtly liking Tumblr posts from fans who believe she’s exonerated from her decade-long drama with Kanye, it wasn’t until Monday, March 23, that she actually broke her silence on the leak, And she had an excellent response.

In her response, the “You Need to Calm Down” singer took to her Instagram Stories to explain why she wasn’t going to comment on her feud further (duh, because she was kind of right the entire time) and directed her 128 million followers to the websites for the World Health Organization and Feeding America, two charities that have been assisting those in need during the worldwide coronavirus crisis.

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)…,” she wrote. “SWIPE UP to see what really matters.”

In the next slide, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer wrote, “The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I’ve been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis. Swipe up.”

As fans recall, Taylor and Kanye have been in a feud since 2009 when he bombarded her on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards to tell her that Beyoncé deserved her VMA more. The two seemed cool for a few years until Kanye’s 2016 song “Famous,” in which he called her a “bitch” and claimed he made her “famous.” After Taylor criticized the song, Kim posted a Snapchat video of a phone call between Taylor and Kanye, which seemingly showed that the “You Belong With Me” singer approved the lyrics. But as we know from the full phone call, Kanye never played the song for her. Nor did he tell her he was going to refer to her as a “bitch,” which Swift has claimed was one of her main issues with the track.

Swifties feel exonerated, and we feel good that this drama is behind us. Now, stay inside, wash your hands and consider donating to the World Health Organization and Feeding America.