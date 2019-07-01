Taylor Swift’s Feud With Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun Has Reached A Boiling Point

Just when we thought T-Swift’s new era was all sunshine and rainbows–the drama is already underway. Taylor Swift’s feud with Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun has reached a boiling point, and we don’t even know where to begin to start unpacking it. Here’s what we know so far. Braun is a major power player in the music industry. He manages everyone from Kanye West to Bieber to Demi Lovato. Apparently, Braun recently acquired Tay-Tay’s entire music catalog from her first six albums when he purchased Big Machine Label Group. The Lover songstress used to be under that label. In an open letter that she published on her Tumblr, Swift called out Braun for bullying her in the past, and she also said that she was never allowed to purchase her masters and that essentially this was a nightmare and a “worst case scenario” for her.

You can read the entire letter here–but some major highlights are when Taylor said, “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.” She also went back and dug up very old drama from 2016 suggesting that it was Braun who helped Kanye West and Kim Kardashian bully her and record their private phone call which led to her being called a snake on the internet. She wrote,

Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it. (See photo) Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked. Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.

….When I left my masters in Scott’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time [Big Machine Records’] Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.

If you recall, this entire drama happened when Kanye called Taylor to ask her about mentioning her name in one of his lyrics. She claimed that she never gave her consent. The recorded phone call proved that the “ME!” singer wasn’t exactly being honest about that. However, we’ve all moved on from that –or so we thought. So where does Bieber come into all of this?

When this Kimye drama was going down, many celebs chose sides. Bieber sided with Kimye, and at the time he posted a screenshot of Braun with Kimye on FaceTime with him. He captioned it, saying, “Taylor swift what up.” Swift included the screenshot in her Tumblr open letter and wrote, “This is Scooter Braun bullying me when I was at my lowest point. He’s about to own all the music I’ve ever made.”

After seeing her open letter, Bieber tried to defuse the situation with an apology while defending his long-time manager Braun. He wrote on Instagram.

Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..

Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin responded to her hubby’s post with one word, “gentleman.”

However, what transpired next only escalated the feud to a boiling point. Next, Taylor’s long-time friend, model Cara Delevinge clapped back at Justin and Hailey with her own response saying,

Gentleman? @haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored. I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions. As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened. I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is. This issue that @taylorswift is talking out is about far more than a picture and you know that. As you said, you haven’t spoken to her in years which means you definitely don’t understand the situation. I do. Take a step back and try and learn from this. We should all be on the same team. End of story 😘

Delevinge has since taken down the post.

Of course, things have only gotten more intense. Scooter Braun’s wife, Yael Cohen, has just accused Taylor of lying, bullying and she also said Taylor collets and drops “friends like wilted flowers.” She added, “it’s easy to see the point of putting this out was to get people to bully [Scooter].” She even said that Taylor was given the chance to own her masters but the singer declined.

Yael is pissed, OK.

She went on to say, “Don’t blame [Scooter] because Kim caught you in a lie, it’s embarrassing I know—but adults own up to their mistakes. We learn and grow from them, we do not divert blame and blur the lines of reality to suit our own needs.” She ended her post suggesting that Taylor was free to call her to hash things out like an adult. She said, “Tumblr can’t fix this, a phone call can.”

WHEW CHILLAY.

But that’s not all! We know it’s early but bear with us just a tad long. Now, Demi Lovato who recently signed with Braun had posted to her Instagram stories saying,

“I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man. Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is. Y’all can come after me all you want but I’m always gonna stay loyal to my team. I value loyalty more than most people in this world and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations I’m gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team.”

Hasley has come to Taylor’s defense while Toddrick Hall who used to be managed by Braun has called him an “evil person.”

Now it appears that Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, and Adele have unfollowed Braun on social media.

There is a lot going on here, and we definitely have mixed feelings about business being handled in a public space, but since we don’t know all the facts, we’re just going to watch how it all plays out.