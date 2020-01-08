Taylor Swift Can’t Forgive ‘Someone Who Hurts’ Selena Gomez & That’s Bestie Goals

These two have always had each other’s backs, so it should come as no surprise that Taylor Swift’s Justin Bieber feud followed his breakup with Selena Gomez. After all, in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the 30-year-old star confessed “In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her,” referencing longtime bestie Selena.

Selena, 27, admits on her end that she and Taylor “clicked instantly and, man, that was my girl,” echoing Taylor’s comment of “I knew from when I met her I would always have her back.” It isn’t the first time that these two are speaking out about their close bond. After Selena released a string of singles including 2019’s “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” Taylor couldn’t help but express her pride and support for her songstress pal. At the time, a source with Us Weekly explained, “Taylor Swift is a huge supporter of Selena and the shade she threw at Justin has made her proud.” And only a week before, Taylor similarly expressed her feelings about Selena’s new music, sharing with Apple Beats 1 Radio that she was “so proud of her,” especially after “She’s been through so much.”

This week’s WSJ. Magazine interview follows a similar path, with cover story girl Selena admitting that “We both went through s**t at the same time,” and that, “She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age.”

The star added, “There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do.” But that doesn’t mean we’re not taking note. Their relationship runs deep. “She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected,” Selena continued. “Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family.”

“It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world,” Selena concluded. “We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything.”

And with Selena’s album Rare due out at the end of the week, we have no doubt that this longstanding respect will only continue to grow.