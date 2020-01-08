Taylor Swift Can’t Forgive ‘Someone Who Hurts’ Selena Gomez & That’s Bestie Goals

These two have always had each other’s backs, so it should come as no surprise that Taylor Swift’s Justin Bieber feud followed his breakup with Selena Gomez. After all, in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the 30-year-old star confessed “In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her,” referencing longtime bestie Selena.
Selena, 27, admits on her end that she and Taylor “clicked instantly and, man, that was my girl,” echoing Taylor’s comment of “I knew from when I met her I would always have her back.” It isn’t the first time that these two are speaking out about their close bond. After Selena released a string of singles including 2019’s “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” Taylor couldn’t help but express her pride and support for her songstress pal. At the time, a source with Us Weekly explained, “Taylor Swift is a huge supporter of Selena and the shade she threw at Justin has made her proud.” And only a week before, Taylor similarly expressed her feelings about Selena’s new music, sharing with Apple Beats 1 Radio that she was “so proud of her,” especially after “She’s been through so much.”
This week’s WSJ. Magazine interview follows a similar path, with cover story girl Selena admitting that “We both went through s**t at the same time,” and that, “She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age.”
View this post on Instagram
@selenagomez is our February cover star! All the highs and lows in her life have led to her new album, “Rare.” It’s her most personal musical expression to date. “This is the first time I’ve heard her truly channel the details of her emotional experience,” says @taylorswift, Gomez’s close friend. Before this new album, much of her music was packaged for her. Some of the messaging behind it didn’t resonate with her, such as in the 2013 song “Come & Get It.” “That’s so not my personality,” #SelenaGomez says. “The lyrics are, ‘When you’re ready, come and get it.’ I would never say that!” But her new album is highly autobiographical: Song titles like “Let Me Get Me” and “Vulnerable” hint at some of the epiphanies she’s had in the four years since her last album. After a long journey through illness and heartbreak, the former teen star has emerged as a full-fledged artist with her first album in four years. Read about it at the link in bio. You can find the issue on newsstands on 1/18. (🖋️: @derekblasberg, 📷: @lachlanbailey, styling: @georgecortina)
The star added, “There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do.” But that doesn’t mean we’re not taking note. Their relationship runs deep. “She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected,” Selena continued. “Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family.”
View this post on Instagram
All the highs and lows in Selena Gomez’s life have led to her new album, “Rare.” It’s her most personal musical expression to date. “This is the first time I’ve heard her truly channel the details of her emotional experience,” says Taylor Swift, Gomez’s close friend. Before this new album, much of her music was packaged for her. Some of the messaging behind it didn’t resonate with her, such as in the 2013 song “Come & Get It.” “That’s so not my personality,” #SelenaGomez says. “The lyrics are, ‘When you’re ready, come and get it.’ I would never say that!” But her new album is highly autobiographical: Song titles like “Let Me Get Me” and “Vulnerable” hint at some of the epiphanies she’s had in the four years since her last album. After a long journey through illness and heartbreak, the former teen star has emerged as a full-fledged artist with her first album in four years. Read our February cover story at the link in bio. You can get a copy on 1/18 in the weekend’s @wsj. (🖋️: @derekblasberg, 📷: @lachlanbailey, styling: @georgecortina)
“It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world,” Selena concluded. “We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything.”
And with Selena’s album Rare due out at the end of the week, we have no doubt that this longstanding respect will only continue to grow.