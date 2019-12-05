Joe Jonas Used His Ex Taylor Swift’s Song to Troll Nick & We Can’t Stop Laughing

A blast from the past. Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Jonas trolled her song “Lover” with his brother Nick Jonas, and we think his remix sounds pretty good. Joe, 30, took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to tease his younger brother as they were on a private plane (naturally.) The video shows Nick, 27, sitting in a seat across from Joe on his phone as his older brother sings his ex-girlfriend’s current single.

“My, my, my … brother,” Joe croons in the clip, replacing Taylor’s “Lover” lyric with “brother.” What does Nick do after Joe’s brilliant wordplay? Nothing, TBH. The “Jealous” singer simply ignores his bro and continues to scroll on his phone. Ah, relatable sibling relationships.

As fans remember, Joe and Taylor, now 29, were the “It” couple in the late 2000s. The two had a whirlwind romance from July to October 2008. They made their debut as a couple at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards. Though their romance was short-lived, the relationship lived on in the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s songs. In a 2008 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Taylor accused Joe of breaking up with her in a 25-second phone call. The moment was inspiration behind her track “Forever & Always” off her 2009 album Fearless. (The interview was also one of the only times the Grammy winner has publicly identified one of the famous subjects in her music.) It’s also believed that Taylor’s songs “Last Kiss” (from 2010’s Speak Now) and “Holy Ground” (from 2012’s Red) are also about her relationship with Joe.

The two seemed to have patched up any beef they had by 2015 when they vacationed together with their now-exes Gigi Hadid and Calvin Harris. Both Joe and Taylor have also since moved on to serious relationships. The “ME!” hitmaker is now dating Joe Alwyn (yes, another Joe), while the Jonas Brothers member is happily married to Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner.

Looks like it worked out for everyone. Now, we wonder what Taylor thinks of Joe’s remix of “Lover”…