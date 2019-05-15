Taylor Swift Apologized For Shading Joe Jonas After They Dated & LOL

So remember when T-Swift and Joe Jonas were a thing? Taylor Swift apologized for the Joe Jonas breakup drama and we can’t stop laughing. Swift and the now 29-year-old (newly married) Jo-Bro dated at the end of 2008 (throwback!) but the relationship didn’t exactly wrap up well. In fact, when Swift chatted with Degeneres back in 2008, she totally shaded Jonas for breaking up with her over a “25-second phone call”. Yikes. An exceedingly short phone call is probably not the best way to handle a breakup. But to be fair, Swift admits she didn’t exactly handle the split well herself. While chatting with Ellen Degeneres on the comedian’s show earlier this week, Swift revealed that her most regrettable moment was when she called out Jonas.

Degeneres straight-up asked the “Endgame” singer what the most rebellious thing was that she did as a teenager. To which Swift bashfully replied, “Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show.” She laughed a little adding, “That was too much, that was too much. I was 18, yeah. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there.”

In the video from nearly 11 years ago, the former country singer rocks her signature golden curled locks. Degeneres jumps right in to discuss her new music from her album Fearless. “Alright so, some of the songs on here—all of the songs on here—are about boys and love. Anyone in particular?” DeGeneres asked.

“There are a couple people that they’re about actually,” Swift replied, very diplomatically. DeGeneres pushed the “Love Story” singer to share more, teasing her with a photo of her and Joe Jonas asking, “Like maybe…um…somebody like, you know, that guy?” The crowd somewhat hysterically “woos.” Swift then replies, “There’s one [song] that’s about that guy, but that guy’s not in my life anymore, unfortunately. That’s ouch…We haven’t talked since, but you know what, someday I’m gonna find someone really, really great who’s right for me. […] When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

LOL. Well honestly, if that’s the most *rebellious* thing she did as a teenager, we’ll 100% forgive her. We were kind of expecting something like, “oh when I snuck out of the house this one time!” Or “when I got caught doing X.” But we forget—Swift was in the spotlight from a very young age. So her childhood was a bit different. Her equivalent to sneaking out of the house was saying something maybe a little not OK on a national television show. Wowza.

Swift answered a few more “Burning Questions,” during the game with Degeneres. She admitted that she may or many not have an involuntary sleep-eating disorder. (Swift is a self-proclaimed raccoon in a dumpster). Alright then! Her favorite TV shows right now are Killing Eve, Game of Thrones, Downton Abbey and Queer Eye. Solid list T-Swift! We 100% approve of your fav television shows. The 29-year-old “ME!” singer also admitted that she dropped an Easter egg during her interview with DeGeneres! Swift is known for leaving little gems and hints for what’s coming as it relates to her music and life. So all T-Swift fans better dissect this interview and figure out when her new music is coming out. Please & thank you.

Check out Swift’s latest hit, ME!