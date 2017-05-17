Meet Taylor Swift’s New Boyfriend British Actor Joe Alwyn

Have you missed Taylor Swift and her Taylor Swift love life? Well, you can take a big sigh of relief, because both are reportedly intact. They’re just in London. That’s where Taylor’s been reportedly hiding out with her first post-Tom Hiddleston boyfriend: British actor Joe Alwyn.

He’s not the most well known, with his unprolific IMDB page that boasts a total of three roles where he’s not playing “himself,” but that was before he captured the biggest role of his 26-year-old life. According to The Sun, the relationship’s been going on for months, and it’s the “real deal.”

“This isn’t a new couple alert or a secret relationship — the only people this has been a secret to is the media,” a source told The Sun. “Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship. But after what happened with Tom Hiddelston, they were determined to keep it quiet.”

So apparently Taylor is a changed a woman. She’s rented a house in North London where this secret-ish romance is rumored to be playing out. And she is apparently sparing no expense in order to keep things quiet. According to The Sun, “Taylor has flown in private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen.”

Military-like security? If that’s not love, we don’t know what is.