So, Are Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Still Together After Her Breakup Album ‘Folklore’?

Folklore has fans wondering if Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are still together. Swift released her eighth studio album, Folklore, on Friday, July 24. She confirmed the album in a surprise announcement on her Instagram on Thursday, July 23, revealing that she wrote and recorded the whole record while in isolation the past four months.

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore,” she wrote at the time. “Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into.”

The album, which comes less than a year after the release of Swift’s seventh studio album Lover, consists of 16 tracks about love, heartbreak and loss, which made fans wonder if Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are still together or if they’ve broken up. “I’m I the only one who seems to see that TAYLOR SWIFT’s released album songs are all about break ups??!!!!! And that she had gone over it?? Wait is she telling us Joe and her are over????? Cause I am not mentally prepared at alll😭,” Twitter user @itsdauntlessmec wrote. Twitter user @aquabrius tweeted, “My whole body froze. If taylor swift and joe alwyn broke up there is no point in love anymore. “I’m sorry… I’m drunk but please please please someone please tell me that this album isn’t following a Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn breakup please GOD,” Twitter user @jennaherbs wrote.

Though it’s unclear if Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are still together or if they’ve broken up, their social leads us to believe that the two are still going strong. For one, Alwyn still follows Swift on his Instagram. While Swift doesn’t follow anyone, the singer has liked several of her boyfriend’s recent Instagram post. The most recent was a blacked-out square in support of Black Lives Matter. A source also told Us Weekly in March, around the time she would’ve started to write Folklore, that Swift and Alwyn have discussed marriage. “[They] have talked about their future and marriage,” the source said at the time. “They don’t have a set deadline in place, but they’re very much in love.”

But beyond that, Swift explained in an Instagram post after the release of Folklore that the album isn’t necessarily about her life. While many songs are inspired by her experiences, she also revealed that a lot of the album’s tracks are about other people, some of whom she knows and some of whom she doesn’t.

“I found myself not only writing my own stories, but also writing about or from the perspective of people I’ve never met, people I’ve known, or those I wish I hadn’t,” she wrote.

She continued, “In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness. Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now.”

Who knows if Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are still together or are broken up? What we do know is that Folklore is a banger and Taylor. Swift. Did. That.