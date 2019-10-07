Live From New York—Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Showed Some Major PDA After ‘SNL’

What’s Saturday night for if not a little comedy and love? Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s Saturday Night Live PDA this weekend, and we are living for it. The couple has kept their relationship largely private over the past couple of years, which seems to be going well for them. For fans, it means we’re thrilled at just the sight of them together. Alwyn and Swift have yet to walk the red carpet together, so seeing them hold hands after SNL this past Saturday was as close as we’ve gotten! Swift performed two of her new songs on NBC’s hit television show. She sang, “Lover” (which is about Alwyn—aw!) and “False God.” Again, Alwyn didn’t make an appearance on stage with her or anything but he seemed very proud of his girlfriend and ready to celebrate!

The two held hands on their way to the SNL afterparty. They looked very comfortable hand-in-hand and seemed thrilled to be celebrating such a fun night together. We’re happy to have a glimpse into their private, happy lives. A source at People explained that it’s been keeping their relationship on the down-low that’s helped them along their journey so far. “Keeping it private from the beginning really helped their relationship. They were able to get to know each other in peace…Taylor really got lucky to meet Joe, and she is the first one to say it. Joe really is one of a kind.”

And take a look at Swift’s stellar SNL performances. In.Cre.Di.Ble.

Many people (ahem, us) are convinced Alwyn and Swift have already tied the knot. One need look no further than her latest album, Lover, for proof. The title song includes lyrics like,

Ladies & gentlemen will you please stand?

With every guitar string scar on my hand

I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover. My hearts been borrowed and yours has been blue

All’s well that ends well to end up with you

Swear to be overdramatic and true to my lover

Are. They. MARRIED? LMK. Because her other song, “Paper Rings” has made us pretty positive this is how her ~London Boy~ proposed.

Keeping an eye out for any paper rings on their ring fingers, just sayin’.