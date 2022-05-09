Taylor Swift Is a ‘Fan’ of Joe Alywn’s TV Show—& Yes, That Includes His Sex Scenes

A supportive couple! Taylor Swift reacted well to Joe Alwyn’s sex scenes in his new Hulu series, Conversation With Friends. The actor revealed in an interview with Extra that the evermore singer is a big fan of the book from which the series is based on, and expected the sex scenes to come.

“I mean she’s read the book and she loves the book so she knows it. She just like couldn’t be a bigger fan of the project,” Joe said to Extra’s Katie Krause on May 9, 2022. Co-star Alison Oliver also added that the two had an intimacy coordinator for the sex scenes. “You go through like a lot of rehearsal and kind of in-depth conversations about the intimate scenes and kind of what story we’re trying to tell,” she added. “Hopefully, each intimate scene feels different or there’s some kind of progression in their relationship.”

When talking about the premise of the Hulu show adapted from Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, Alison elaborated, “I think that kind of, like, just idea of presenting and you with this modern, like, love story or this kind of world that they’re in. People are having affairs and it’s not actually taboo to have an affair. People are open to having this kind of open dynamic, like that is the world that they’re living in and not that saying that it’s in any way to be, but just keeping those things open and seeing new ways of or just different ways of looking people.”

Joe recently spoke about his relationship with Taylor in an interview with WSJ Magazine—and addressed rumors that the pair are already engaged.“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” The Favourite star said. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

Joe and Taylor are very private about their relationship. The couple has been together since 2016 when the “Love Story” singer and folklore producer met at the Met Gala. When talking about their own privacy, Joe said, “We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given. So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?”

Conversations With Friends will be available to stream on Hulu on May 15, 2022. Here’s how to watch it for free.

