Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Were All Boo’d Up In Rhode Island Over The Weekend

It looks like this ultra-private pair got some much-needed romance and relaxation over the weekend. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s Rhode Island photos proved that two years later and shrouded with secrecy–this duo is still going strong. Taylor is still riding the wave of the release of her seventh album, Lover while Joe Alywn’s latest film Harriet just debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival. However, the couple made sure to get away from the spotlight for some time alone.

On Sunday, Sept 15– Taylor and Joe were spotted boarding a private jet in Rhode Island. The tiny state might seem like a random locale, but the “ME!” singer owns a $17 million beach-front mansion there. We can assume that’s where the pair spent their long weekend away. The plane is also the songstress’ who is worth upwards of $300 million. Apparently, “The Man” singer bit the bullet and purchased the plane back in 2011. T-Swift cannot do commercial flights.

In some newly released passages from her 2017 diary–Taylor wrote about the beginning of her relationship with Joe–though she did not mention him by name. She said,

I’m essentially based in London, hiding out trying to protect us from the nasty world that just wants to ruin things. We have been together and no one has found out for 3 months now. I want it to stay that way because I don’t want anything about this to change or become too complicated or intruded upon. But it’s senseless to worry about someday not being happy when I am happy now. OK. Breathe.

Though Taylor has made it clear that her relationship isn’t up for discussion–we have the details on her Rhode Island estate. She purchased the 11,000 square foot home back in 2013. It’s located on the highest point in Watch Hill, offering gorgeous views of the surrounding New England area. There are also tons of rooms for guests with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a swimming pool. There is also 700 feet of private shoreline access. Sounds like perfection to us.