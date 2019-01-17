Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline, from ‘Reputation’ Clues to Engagement Rumors

Scroll To See More Images

And so it begins. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship timeline isn’t long, but it’s significant—so much so that fans are already asking, “Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn engaged?” It’s no secret that the “Delicate” singer has had her fair share of relationships in the spotlight, from Harry Styles to John Mayer to Calvin Harris, but there’s something about her bond with Alwyn that’s making fans believe that he’s the one.

But how did Swift and Alwyn’s relationship come about and how long have they been dating? With so many relationships in the public eye, it’s understandable why the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer wanted to keep her current beau under wraps. Still, there are many details—including clues from Swift’s 2017 album, Reputation—that give us enough information to map out a solid timeline of their relationship.

We don’t know if Swift and Alwyn will be engaged soon (though we’re crossing her fingers). What we do know is that she’s smitten with her British beau, and it shows in both the lyrics of her songs and the rare pictures of the couple together. And with her recent surprise at the 2019 Golden Globes, where Alwyn‘s film The Favourite was nominated, we can only assume we’ll see more and more of the couple in the future. Find out how Swift and Alwyn’s relationship evolved ahead.

May 2016 – Met Gala

It isn’t known when Swift and Alwyn met exactly, but fans believe their first meeting was at the 2016 Met Gala, which they both attended. The evidence? Swift’s 2017 song “Dress,” which talks about how she had bleached hair when she met a love interest with a buzz cut. The hairstyles fit, and so does Alwyn as the love interest in the song. “Flashback to when you met me/Your buzz cut/And my hair bleached,” Swift sings in the song. Swift was dating Calvin Harris at the time. The 2016 Met Gala also marks when Swift met Tom Hiddleston.

October 2016 – Kings of Leon Concert

In October 2016, Swift—along with several of her squad members like Cara Delevingne, Lorde, Dakota Johnson and Martha Hunt—attended a secret Kings of Leon concert in New York. It’s reported that Alwyn was also there, which is how the couple’s relationship formed.

November 2016 – Watching Joe’s Movie

On November 12, 2016, Swift was photographed with her mom, Andrea Swift, and two Haim sisters, Este and Alana Haim, at a movie in Los Angeles. The movie was Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, which Alwyn starred in, leading fans to believe that the couple was already dating at this point.

May 2017 – First Report of Them Dating

May 2017 marked the first report of Swift and Alwyn’s secret relationship. The Sun reported that Swift was “besotted” with her British boyfriend and that the two have been dating for several months. The report also claimed that Swift used disguises when hanging out with Alwyn in London to avoid being seen.

“Taylor has flown in via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen,” a source told The Sun. “She’s been walking around with Joe in London using disguises, like scarves and hats, to keep her identity under wraps. Nobody has a clue they’ve been walking past a music superstar—not even her new neighbors.”

June 2017 – First Photo of Them Together

The first photo of Swift and Alwyn came in June 2017 when a paparazzi shot emerged of the two talking and enjoying some coffee on a balcony in Nashville, Tennessee. It’s also reported that that weekend was also when Alwyn met Swift’s parents.

September 2017 – Taylor Suggests “…Ready For It” Is About Joe

In September 2017, Swift released her song, “…Ready For It”, and it didn’t take long for fans to speculate that it was about Alwyn. (Though some believe the song is about Harry Styles.) Swift seemed to confirm the speculation when she liked a Tumblr post, breaking down the song’s lyrics to prove it was about Alwyn, according to BuzzFeed.

October 2017 – Taylor Tells Fans “Gorgeous” Is About Joe

“Gorgeous” is another song swifties believe to be about Alwyn. The song references a love interest with an accent, blue eyes and an age younger than Swift’s last boyfriend. Along with each of these characteristics checking out for Alwyn, several fans who attended Swift’s secret Reputation listening sessions claimed that the singer confirmed the song was about Alwyn.

“Basically Taylor made us all promise if anyone made any accusations of who this song is about, we tell them it is 100% about her angel boyfriend of 1 year,” a fan wrote on Tumblr.

November 2017 – Reputation Release

November 2017 marked the release of Swift’s sixth album, Reputation, and release day wasn’t short on fan theories about songs that could possibly be about Alwyn. “My reputation’s never been worse, so you must like me for me / Dark jeans and your Nikes, look at you/Oh damn, never seen that color blue,” Swift sings in “Delicate”, one of the songs fans believe to be about Alwyn.

April 2018 – Rumors of Them Moving in Together

In April 2018, The Sun reported that Swift was looking to buy a house in London to be closer to Alwyn, whom she plans to move in with. “Taylor loves the U.K. and how she can live a relatively normal life without being disturbed,” a source told The Sun. “Setting down roots is something she’s thought long and hard about. She’s set aside £30million ($42million) to find the house of her dreams, which she hopes to one day settle down in with Joe if their relationship continues to grow.”

September 2018 – Photographed Holding Hands

After months of secrecy, Swift and Alwyn went public with their relationship in September 2018 when they were photographed holding hands as they returned home to her apartment from a date in New York.

November 2018 – Taylor Supports Joe’s Movie

Swift made a public display of affection for Alwyn in November 2018 when she instagrammed about his movie, The Favourite, which also stars the singer’s longtime friend, Emma Stone. Swift called the movie “phenomenal” and even tagged Alwyn.

December 2018 – Mary Queen of Scots Premiere

Swift made a surprise appearance at the premiere of Alwyn’s movie Mary Queen of Scots in London in December 2017. Her attendance was supposed to be a secret until she attended the premiere’s after party and was photographed by cast member Izuka Hoyle, who posted the following picture on her Instagram story, along with the caption, “Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone.” According to The Sun, Swift didn’t want to “distract” from her beau’s premiere, which is why she sneaked into the screening and after party.

“Taylor didn’t want to draw attention to herself because it was really Joe’s night, a source said. “But she did want to support him and knew he would appreciate her being there, so she took steps to try and prevent anyone knowing she was there. It worked in the dark of the cinema but by the time they made it to the party afterwards her cover was blown.”

December 2018 – Engagement Rumors

December 2018 was an exciting month for the couple. Along with Swift attending Alwyn’s movie premiere, Us Weekly also reported that the couple is likely to get engaged “soon.” Per a source, Alwyn is ready for an engagement—he just needs to think of the perfect proposal.

“Joe is very keen on proposing soon,” the source said. “But he wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special. He’s her dream guy. Taylor’s going to be over the moon.”

January 2019 – Taylor’s Surprise Appearance at the Golden Globes

Swift surprised audiences when she appeared on stage at the 2019 Golden Globes to present the award for Best Original Song. Alwyn, whose film The Favourite was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama, was also there. According to Us Weekly, the couple made eyes at each other while she was on stage.

“While Taylor presented, Joe watched the teleprompter near him and smiled and [his The Favourite costar] Nicholas Hoult patted him on the back,” a source said. “After Gaga walked on stage, Joe shifted his gaze to the stage near Taylor. She was smiling at him while she walked off the stage. She looked over her shoulder and gave a sassy cute little smile at his table’s direction.”