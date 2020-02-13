Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Are *Finally* Embracing PDA With This Kiss at the NME Awards

We don’t normally get to see much from this notoriously private couple, but it looks like that’s starting to change. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s kiss at the NME Awards 2020 video surfaced Wednesday night, and with it, a chorus of surprise from fans. A kiss at an awards show is very much unlike them; who knows what Swifties will get to see next.

While we don’t think fans of the couple will be hearing anything quite as unexpected from them as, say, news of Sophie Turner’s pregnancy with Joe Jonas’ baby, it seems they are letting us in on their relationship more than ever. Both Taylor, 30, and Joe, 28, attended London’s NME Awards on Feb. 12, where they weren’t shy in the slightest about their affection for one another.

When Taylor won NME’s award for Best Solo Act in the world (!) she immediately embraced Alwyn. Oh, and then she landed a kiss. Thanks to a fan on-site, we even have a video of the moment below.

This is just the latest romantic moment between these two. While the pair have kept their PDA under wraps for ages, it seems like 2020 is the year of Taylor and Joe letting their love flag fly. They made a date night out of the Golden Globes, where Taylor’s “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats was up for Best Original Song. Joe’s a successful guy, too—the actor stars in 2018’s The Favourite, so you know Taylor accompanied her beau for his film premieres.

Most recently, the tables have turned with Joe playing a part in Taylor’s own film, the Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. Joe makes brief appearances, both in mention and on screen. Taylor explains their relationship as “falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life. And we decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private.”

To that end, the most we see of Joe and Taylor’s romance is a short, yet touching moment: Backstage during Taylor’s “Reputation” tour, we see Joe place a kiss on Taylor’s forehead. Swoon.

Fans have also picked apart moments from the film that might seem to suggest Taylor is wearing an engagement ring, only furthering the rumors that the pair are betrothed. For now, we’ll have to make do with the promise Taylor leaves us with on “Lover” about Joe: “Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand? […] I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover.”