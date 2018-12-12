Say Bye to Taylor Swift Breakup Songs Because She Might Be Engaged to Joe Alwyn Soon

It’s been two years since Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn started dating, so, naturally, fans are an expecting an engagement anytime now. But it could it be even sooner than we think? According to a source for Us Weekly, the British actor is planning on proposing to the American singer “soon,” so brace yourself, the end of Taylor Swift breakup songs is coming.

Despite their private relationship, Swift has been more serious with Alwyn than any boyfriend in the past, according to the source. Apparently, her British boyfriend feels the same, which is why he’s planning on putting a ring on her finger—as soon as he thinks of an “unforgettable” proposal fit for a pop star. “Joe is very keen on proposing soon,” the source said. “But he wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special.”

But how does Swift feel about taking herself off the market for good? Well, according to the source, the “Delicate” singer is on the same page as Alwyn and would be “over the moon” to be engaged. “He’s her dream guy,” the source said. “Taylor’s going to be over the moon.”

Swift and Alwyn first made headlines for their relationship in May 2017 when the Metro U.K. reported that the British actor was Swift’s first boyfriend since her breakup with Tom Hiddleston and that couple had been seeing each other for “several months.” Though that was the first time the couple made the news for their relationship, it’s believed by many fans that they started dating as early as October 2016 when they were seen at a Kings of Leon concert with a couple of Swift’s friends, including Lorde and Cara Delevingne.

But what would a Swift engagement mean to the Swiftie fandom? Well, it would mean the end to the bulk of breakup songs. So, to Swifties, say goodbye to classics like “All Too Well” and “Teardrops on My Guitar.” (Breakups with friends are still fair game for songwriting material though.) It also means a new era for Swift’s music: one filled with love and hope, messages she teased at the end of her last album, Reputation.

As of now, Swift and Alwyn’s engagement is simply a rumor, so it’s best to take the news with a grain of salt. Still, we hope it happens soon, because we’re ready for #TS7.