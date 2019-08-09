Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Are Probably Engaged —The Clues Are Hiding In ‘Lover’

We’re so ready for wedding bells in this pop star’s future. These Lover clues that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged are too much. Swift has been riding the high of her upcoming album, which takes on a more fun-loving feel than her last entry Reputation. Could this also extend into her personal life? We put our detective hats on to investigate.
Listening to the title track, “Lover,” fans are starting to believe there is way more to this song than just a catchy melody. Swift has said of the song, “This has one of my favorite bridges. I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City.” According to Elle, the bridge Swift is referencing can be described as “romantic” and “haunting.” And here’s when the most telling sign of Swift possibly impending nuptials comes in.
“My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well to end up with you.” Wait, did we just hear that correctly? The lyric has a number of Easter Eggs that would point to wedding bells ringing in Swift’s future. Traditionally, brides have something “borrowed” and something “blue: on their wedding day. The following lyric, “All’s well that ends well to end up with” has fans thinking that Swift has her mind on marriage.
Adding to the increasingly juicy mystery, the Lover songstress apparently liked a fan post on Tumblr scrutinizing the lyrics in questions. According to People, the post in question read, “wait … my hearts been borrowed and yours has been blue … something borrowed and something blue … ma’am.” Um, yes. We, too, have questions we’d like to have answered.
Swift’s been keeping her relationship to actor Joe Alwyn, who appeared in last year’s Oscar-winning film The Favourite, close to heart. While the couple has made a number of public appearances, they’re treating their partnership with a lot of privacy. A source shared with Us Weekly in the past that Swift thinks Alwyn is, “the one for her” and that she “wants to get engaged to him.” Swift and Alwyn rarely if ever talk about their relationship in the press, so maybe the lyrics are a hint to her fans that Swift could be walking down the aisle? No? Yes? Maybe? We’ll probably have to wait until the album drops on August 23 to find out.
