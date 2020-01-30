Did Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Actually Get Engaged? She’s Wearing a Ring in ‘Miss Americana’

Ever since Lover was released last year, fans have been searching for Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s engagement clues. The pair are notoriously private—they only make the occasional public appearance at awards shows—yet plenty of Swifties hold firm to the idea of marriage. In fact, many think that Taylor’s entire album is an ode to her British beau. And these suspicions aren’t so wild: On the eponymous single, “Lover,” Taylor even sings, “Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand? / With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover.” While it’s never been confirmed whether this means wedding bells were already in order, it seems we’ve finally gotten closer to an answer.

The 30-year-old pop star’s new documentary, Miss Americana, is out tomorrow, Jan. 31 on Netflix—and in previews for the film, fans have spotted a pretty major engagement clue. It all takes place in one scene when Taylor is finally discussing her political stance. Her conversation marks a pretty significant moment because if you remember back in 2016, Taylor famously got flack for staying silent in the wake of America’s presidential elections.

This time around, however, the artist appears emotional in the clip as she condemns a Republican Senator, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. As Taylor declares, “I want to be on the right side of history,” she gestures with her hands—revealing what looks like an engagement ring on her left finger.

Director Lana Wilson didn’t deny or confirm whether Taylor is actually betrothed. Speaking to InStyle after the film’s premiere at Sundance, she simply said, “Whoa, I’m going to have to revisit that scene.”

Is it possible she didn’t even realize the ring made it into the final cut? Who knows. We’ll have to weigh this in with whatever else we see going on between Taylor and Joe in the rest of the film, out tomorrow.