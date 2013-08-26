Watch Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift Perform “Jenny From the Block” (Seriously)

https://www.youtube.com/M8EdlRIpD98

It was a major weekend for Taylor Swift. Not only did the 23-year-old country-pop princess take the VMAs by storm last night, cursing her ex-boyfriends on camera alongside gal pal Selena Gomez, posing for pictures with Drake, and nearly peeing in her Leger when the men of ‘N Sync took the stage, but she performed a sold-out concert on Friday at L.A.’s Staples Center.

The latest stop on Swift’s Red tour was unlike any other thanks to one legendary diva: Jennifer Lopez.

In the age of Twitter and media overload, it’s so rare for a performance to actually be a complete surprise, but this time, it was.

Midway through the show, Swift began to vamp to her audience. “When I was a little girl, you know you have your favorite song that you just would play over and over and over again and just blast it in your room, and you’d sing in front of your mirror into a hair brush?” she said. “Los Angeles, this is my hair brush song.”

And just like that, the inimitable opening of the 2002 smash “Jenny from the Block” began, and J. Lo herself rose from the stage on a glitter-covered platform. Naturally, the crowd went absolutely wild.

The duet is remarkable—it’s clear that Swift has spent countless hours practicing this chart-topping ditty. However, we just wish she’d drop the dancing, as she looks downright awkward trying to cut a rug next to the seasoned former Fly Girl.

Regardless, this is pretty awesome—and we’re slightly surprised Jennifer Lopez agreed to it! But then again, no matter where she goes, she knows where she came from. Why didn’t the pair perform this on the VMAs?!

