Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez To Officially Collaborate on a New Song

We were surprised enough last month when we found out that Jennifer Lopez made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift‘s concert to duet on “Jenny From the Block,” but now it seems they’re making the collaboration official. According to Us Weekly, the two superstars are joining forces for a new song that’ll appear on Lopez’s next album due out early next year.

“Both of them are huge fans of each other and excited to work together!” a source told Us.



Swift, 23, and Lopez, 44, reportedly finalized the plan after the “On the Floor” singer came out as Swift’s last guest performer on her final Red Tour show at L.A.’s Staples Center on August 25.

“Sang Jenny From the Block with @JLo tonight at Staples Center. STILL FANGIRLING OUT ABOUT IT,” the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer tweeted after the show. Lopez replied: “@taylorswift13 had so much fun with you tonight!!! #RedTourLA #jennyfromtheblock #hairbrushsongs.”

Hopefully the lovefest will translate into a solid song that’s not all about getting back at their exes. Oh, and hopefully it won’t require Taylor to dance. Check out the video below to refresh your memory.