Taylor Swift And Jake Gyllenhaal? Whitney Port Loses TV Deal

Taylor Swift, Jake Gyllenhaal Photos: Mike Coppola, FilmMagic | George Napolitano, FilmMagic
SINGLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @ELLEmagazine So Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal. Is this really happening? NOOOOOOOOOO
- RT @peoplesrev [Kelly Cutrone] Fur Sucks RT @cutblog: Naomi Campbells gas station fur ads are out http://nym.ag/bsULH8 PETA will not be pleased with this Dennis Basso and Naomi!
- RT @mrbradgoreski [Brad Goreski] Having a mayjor canadian moment listening to Celine Dion’s Greatest hits! Singing along, however, my voice isn’t as pretty as hers. Someone should so set up a Canadian Moment Twitter handle asap.
- RT @COACD [Confessions of a Casting Director] Boys chilling http://tumblr.com/xjena2zgr You mean especially cute boys chilling?
DOUBLE SHOT: FAVE SITES!
- Christian Siriano is expanding his Payless collection and may also do a higher priced shoe line as part of his namesake label. That seems backwards, but OK! (StyleList)
- The first time Gilt sold Christian Louboutins on the site, 45,000 women tried to buy the same pair at once. Imagine how scary that would be live and in person! (NY Mag)
- The City has officially been canceled. I wonder if there will be openings for all of those fake jobs! (Styleite)
- Jerry Hall wrote an autobiography and there’s pictures! The model explains, “From the moment I escaped to Paris when I was 16 my life changed forever.” As though everyone can just jump a jet to France. (Vogue UK)
- On Wednesday, October 27, NARS National Makeup Artist Francelle Daly will hold her first Virtual PA on Twitter and Facebook. Get your questions ready! (Nars Twitter)
- Alexa Chung said, “I spend my life trying not to get my picture taken.” Somehow I don’t entirely believe this. (Teen Vogue)
TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
Kate Moss visits Coty, talks perfume! (Racked)