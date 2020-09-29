Jake Gyllenhaal Knows ‘All Too Well’ Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Trolling His Instagram

Nearly a decade ago, Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal’s “All Too Well” known situationship was a major subject of discussion for Swifties. The pair dated for no more than three months from October of 2010 into the New Year, and many are convinced that their whirlwind romance was the inspiration for Swift’s 2012 album, Red. Since then, there’s been little focus on this rumored relationship of the past—that is, until, Swift released her song “All too Well” on her 2020 album Folklore.

Aside from the album’s songs about Joe Alwyn (a.k.a., Swift’s current beau), there are few that stand out for fans more than “All too Well.” The 30-year-old singer has since called the song her “hardest to write on the album,” and according to many fans, it also happens to be about the Southpaw actor. “Photo album on the counter, your cheeks were turning red / You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin sized bed,” she sings on the track.

Glasses, you say? Well, on Monday, September 28, Gyllenhaal just made this connection a lot easier to make. The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself in glasses as a young boy, or as Swift says “a little kid,” as part of the Inspire Project’s upcoming Project Human series.

“I’ve worn my glasses ever since I parted my hair meticulously with gel (see above), which is why NEW EYES has always been near and dear to my heart,” he captioned his post. “Since 1932, @neweyes_ has provided eyeglasses to people who needed them most. I’m thrilled that they’ve partnered with @theinspireprojectus to create Project Human: Changing the Way We See the World, a speaker series coming to schools and remote learners this fall. Project Human is designed to spark conversations focusing on unity and equality. It’s an opportunity for students to interact with public figures and do what they do best: Keep ‘em on their toes!”

Almost immediately, Swift’s fans began flooding the Instagram post with the singer’s familiar lyric: “You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed,” Swifties wrote. Even actress and singer Rachel Zegler hopped into the comments section. “I’ll be honest mate you set yourself up for this one,” she joked.

Now all that’s needed is another photo of himself, this time wearing a red scarf. If you know, you know.