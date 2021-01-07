Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Shading Ex-BFF Karlie Kloss in Her New Song ‘It’s Time to Go’

After fans heard this bonus track, some started thinking Taylor Swift’s “It’s Time to Go” lyrics are about Karlie Kloss and the Grammy winner’s rumored falling out with her. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time Swift is dropping hints about her relationships, but here’s why fans are convinced she’s doing it again on her new song.

Swift, 31, released “It’s Time to Go” alongside another bonus track—”Right Where You Left Me”—on Thursday, January 7, as part of the deluxe edition of her 2020 album, Evermore. The song focuses on bad relationships, and after digging into the lyrics, many fans noted its allusions to Swift’s battle with Scooter Braun over her record masters (Braun gained ownership of Swift’s first six studio albums after he purchased her former label, Big Machine, in June 2019.) But that’s not the only sour relationship Swift seems to be referencing on “It’s Time to Go.” Fans on Twitter seem to believe that the Miss Americana star left some harsh hints about her ex-BFF, former Victoria’s Secret model Kloss.

On “It’s Time to Go,” Swift sings, “When the words of a sister come back in whispers / That prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed / Not a twin from your dreams / She’s a crook who was caught.” Many users on social media began pouring in with ideas about how Swift is possibly referencing Kloss. “Taylor calling karlie a crook is still the funniest part of evermore,” wrote one Twitter user, while another weighed in, “People are really thinking Taylor isn’t deeply hurt by Karlie when she wrote both those bonus tracks about her clearly.”

We can see why fans might think so. On “It’s Time to Go,” moments like “the words of a sister” and “not a twin from your dreams,” could be seen as a reference to her close relationship with the Project Runway host. In 2015, Swift even admitted that she and Kloss were often compared to each other while discussing their friendship for a Vogue story (which, BTW, they both appeared on the cover for together). “People had been telling us for years we needed to meet,” Swift told the magazine at the time. “I remember makeup artists and hair people going, ‘Doesn’t she remind you of Karlie? God, she and Karlie would be best friends. They’re the same.'”

The pair went on to share a close bond and even graced the stage of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show together. But speculations of a rift have raged on for years since, with both stars remaining pretty mum about the status of their friendship to date. Notably, Swift was absent from both of Kloss’s wedding ceremonies to Joshua Kushner—and they haven’t been spotted out in public together since.

Take a look below for the rest of Taylor Swift’s “Time to Go” lyrics, via Genius, below.

Verse 1





When the dinner is cold and the chatter gets old

You ask for the tab

Or that moment again, he’s insisting that friends

Look at each other like that

When the words of a sister come back in whispers

That prove she was not in fact what she seemed

Not a twin from your dreams

She’s a crook who was caught

Chorus

That old familiar body ache

The snaps from the same little breaks in your soul

You know when it’s time to go

Verse 2

Twenty years at your job

Then the son of the boss gets the spot that was yours

Or trying to stay for the kids

When keeping it how it is will only break their hearts worse

Chorus

That old familiar body ache

The snaps from the same little breaks in your soul

You know when it’s time to go

Post-Chorus

Sometimes giving up is the strong thing

Sometimes to run is the brave thing

Sometimes walking out is the one thing

That will find you the right thing

Sometimes giving up is the strong thing

Sometimes to run is the brave thing

Sometimes walking out is the one thing

That will find you the right thing

Verse 3

Fifteen years, fifteen million tears

Begging ’til my knees bled

I gave it my all, he gave me nothing at all

Then wondered why I left

Now he sits on his throne in his palace of bones

Praying to his greed

He’s got my past frozen behind glass

But I’ve got me

Chorus

That old familiar body ache

The snaps from the same little breaks in my soul

I know when it’s time to go

Post-Chorus

Sometimes giving up is the strong thing

Sometimes to run is the brave thing

Sometimes walking out is the one thing

That will find you the right thing

Sometimes giving up is the strong thing

Sometimes to run is the brave thing

Sometimes walking out is the one thing

That will find you the right thing

Outro

That will find you the right thing

And you know in your soul

And you know in your soul

When it’s time to go

You know, you know, you know, you know

When it’s time to go

So then you go

Then you go

You just go

