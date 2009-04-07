Taylor Swift is On Fire

As Carol’s obsession with Taylor Swift seems to grow exponentially with each passing day, it seems like the singer’s big win at Sunday’s Country Music Awards couldn’t have come at a better time. In between looking at pics of Taylor, analyzing her breakup with Joe Jonas, and playing her songs over and over, we came across this photo of her from last night at the Academy of Country Music’s Artist of the Decade event at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. She is so talented and always looks so age appropriate.

What do you think?