Taylor Swift is ‘Obsessed’ With This Mashup of Her Songs

One thing we love about Taylor Swift: She really appreciates when fans take on her music, and give it their own spin. To wit: Swift herself tweeted her approval at a new mashup of “Blank Space” and “Style”—both songs from her 1989 album.

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/548916483196485633

The songs were given a delightful acoustic spin by Nashville-based musicians Louisa Wendorff and Devin Dawson—ironic, considering Taylor made a big show of moving away from folksy, guitar-driven tunes with 1989, which is pure, unadulterated pop. Still, it’s not hard to see why Taylor’s feeling these two.

Take a listen below, and let us know whose versions you like better!

