Taylor Swift is Lovely in Lilac Marchesa at the Academy of Country Music Awards

Kerry Pieri
by

Taylor Swift in Las Vegas on April 18, 2010. Photo: INF

Taylor Swift is a one consistent romantic. With songs about Romeo and Juliet, the songstress has won the hearts of many. But, lest we think the 20-year old is getting more jaded with age, Swift swept into last night’s 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in a swoon-worthy Marchesa wisteria draped lilac gown

Topped off with simple diamond jewelry (surprising restraint for a starlet), the country chanteuse was all about pretty elegance. Sheer details, white embroidery along the bodice, and soft curls complemented the flowing dress, which fell perfectly on the star’s nearly six-foot frame. Despite going home empty-handed, Taylor was our fashion victor of the evening.What do you think? Leave a comment!

