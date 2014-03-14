An Alphabetized Guide To Taylor Swift’s Many Celebrity BFFs

Breaking news: Taylor Swift loves her life! The 24-year-old country-pop star is downright in awe of her success, her fame, and her awesome amazing famous friends! Okay fine, we had Swift’s life, we’d be pretty awestruck too.

That said, we do think it’s funny that almost every day since she’s joined Instagram, Swifty has posted seemingly spur-of-the-moment photos of her celebrity BFFs.

Sure, it started out innocent—remember Selena Gomez, her original bestie?—but her Insta photos have since gotten pretty highbrow. Taylor’s been rolling with major supermodels like Karlie Kloss (aka Swift’s doppelganger) and Cara Delevingne, Selena’s replacement pop star du jour Lorde, even the freaking future King of England, Prince William made it onto Swift’s feed.

In the spirit of “so many friends, so little time” we’ve rounded up every celebrity BFF that Taylor has ever posted to Instagram since she joined two years ago.

Click through and let us know: Who would you want to hang with?