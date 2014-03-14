StyleCaster
An Alphabetized Guide To Taylor Swift’s Many Celebrity BFFs

Breaking news: Taylor Swift loves her life! The 24-year-old country-pop star is downright in awe of her success, her fame, and her awesome amazing famous friends! Okay fine, we had Swift’s life, we’d be pretty awestruck too.

That said, we do think it’s funny that almost every day since she’s joined Instagram, Swifty has posted seemingly spur-of-the-moment photos of her celebrity BFFs.

Sure, it started out innocent—remember Selena Gomez, her original bestie?—but her Insta photos have since gotten pretty highbrow. Taylor’s been rolling with major supermodels like Karlie Kloss (aka Swift’s doppelganger) and Cara Delevingne, Selena’s replacement pop star du jour Lorde, even the freaking future King of England, Prince William made it onto Swift’s feed.

In the spirit of “so many friends, so little time” we’ve rounded up every celebrity BFF that Taylor has ever posted to Instagram since she joined two years ago.

Click through and let us know: Who would you want to hang with? 

A selfie with the boss himself, Bruce Springsteen.

Singing it up with Bon Jovi. Oh, and the future king of England. Hey Wills!

Taylor and model Cara Delevingne. Who knew they were even friends? 

At Dianna Agron's birthday party. Oh, it had a circus theme. 

Another girls night with Dianna Agron, as well as former Michael Kors assistant Claire Winter Kislinger and stylist Ashley Avignon. This time, they're celebrating Shirley MacClaine's birthday without Shirley MacClaine. 

"We dressed up full-time fancy and went out in celebration of Shirley MacLaine's birthday," Tay-Tay captioned the photo. Not random at all. 

 

Oh hey, Ed Sheeran.

Look, it's Emeli Sandé

Taking Polaroids with Ellie Goulding. 

Ellen Degeneres, of course. 

Here she is with Fall Out Boy.

That's Hailee Steinfeld back there.

Taylor's even pals with the Barefoot Contessa herself, Ina Garten. "A day of cooking in the Hamptons with my HERO. How bad can that be?" read the caption. 

Jamessssssss Taylor. 

Taylor's new BFF (and twin): Model Karlie Kloss.

Lorde & Taylor. 

Taylor with super-producers Max Martin and Shellback. 

Look, it's Sarah Hyland!

With her original BFF, Selena Gomez. 

