Taylor Swift’s Final Push for Fans to Vote Is Her Most Passionate Yet

Taylor Swift has done a complete 180 from her apolitical days. Once known as the most apolitical celebrities there is, the 28-year-old has used her platform in the past couple months to call on her fans to head to the polls and use their right to vote in the 2018 Midterm Election. With today as voting day, Swift’s final push was nothing short of pure passion.

The Reputation singer surprised fans when she took to her Instagram story with a video to celebrate voting day. In between screenshots of fans with their “I Voted” stickers, Swift had a heart-to-heart with her followers on the importance of voting. “What is today? Tuesday. What was it that everyone is supposed to do today? What was it? Oh yeah, you gotta go vote today,” she said.

She went on to explain that young people have historically had low turnouts at elections, which is why it was more important than ever that her fans, most of whom are under 30, head to the polls. “I’m seeing a lot of underestimation of young voters and this new generation who now have the right to vote just in the last couple of years, but these are people who grew up post 9/11, they grew up with school shooting drills at their schools,” she said. “These are people who want to vote.”

Swift ended her message with some wisdom on how voting can effect change and why it is one of the best ways to make a difference. “It’s not enough to just want change,” she said. “It’s not enough to just want to vote. You have go and make change by voting and today is your opportunity to do that. I promise you it feels so wonderful to exercise that right that you have.”

Heed Swift’s advice and please, please, please vote. Visit vote.org for more information.